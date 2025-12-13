NBA injuries: Latest updates on Steph Curry, Devin Booker, Zach Edey and more

The NBA regular season is one of the most intense grinds in all of sports. That inevitably leads to a rash of injuries around basketball as Christmas approaches. The teams who manage to avoid major injuries earn a big advantage over their competitors.

It's too early for teams to panic about stars who are missing games, but the following injury storylines should be monitored closely. The availability of these players can drastically shift the postseason picture for their respective teams.

The Warriors are about to get Stephen Curry back

Golden State is hovering around .500 at the moment, but the impending return of Stephen Curry gives the Warriors a chance to break out of the mediocrity weighing down the Western Conference. The elite shooter should be back on the floor for Steve Kerr's team on Friday.

Draymond Green (personal) and Al Horford (sciatica) are out tomorrow night vs Timberwolves. Steph Curry is officially cleared for his return. Not even listed on injury report. https://t.co/24NCHGyBVb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 11, 2025

The news isn't as good for a couple of Curry's teammates. Draymond Green and Al Horford will both miss Curry's return against the Timberwolves. Neither is suffering from a major injury, but any time players at advanced ages start to miss games wit's worth monitoring.

Curry's ability to supercharge the Warriors' offense is still the dominant storyline. If he can get back into the mix quickly it gives Kerr's team a chance to go on a roll. Staying out of the play-in game is key for the Warriors. If Curry can play well enough to earn them some home-court advantage it would be a major win for Golden State.

Devin Booker is close for the Suns

Booker is another big-time shooter who should be back in action this weekend. He could return for Phoenix this Sunday against the Lakers, but he should return against the Warriors on Thursday at the worst.

Interestingly, the Suns currently sit just ahead of Golden State in the standings. That's a major success given the struggles Booker has endured on the young season. His team desperately needs him to shoot the ball better once he's back in the lineup. Shooting 31.5 percent from three is not good enough for a player with Booker's talent.

The Suns should also benefit from Jalen Green getting back into the mix soon as well. He can give them quality minutes in the backcourt upon his return. He may not be a great playoff player, but he can eat innings during the regular season for Phoenix.

The Grizzlies news on Zach Edey is not as good

Zach Edey's return to action buoyed the Grizzlies after losing Ja Morant. Now, the towering center is set to miss at least four weeks of action just as the team's point guard nears his return.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical updates: pic.twitter.com/bL1AxhOexq — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 11, 2025

It's hard to see how Memphis can survive without Edey. He was serving as the team's defensive fulcrum and a valuable offensive initiator when he was healthy. Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. would need to return to their previous best if the Grizzlies are going to survive Edey's absence.

On the other hand, it might benefit Memphis to bottom out this season without Edey on the floor. Drafting a potential star might open up the front office's ability to trade Morant. Mark this down as a potential blessing in disguise for the Grizzlies.