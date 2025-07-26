NBA rebuild rankings: Which team has built the best future?

With NBA Summer League and free agency in the rearview mirror, sights are now set on the 2025-26 season, which is set to begin in a little over two months. There are many intriguing storylines to follow, including teams that could take the next step as their future looks bright after multiple seasons of rebuilding. Here is a list of the top five NBA teams that have built the best future through rebuilding.

5. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors finished the 2024-25 NBA season with a 30-52 record and 11th in the Eastern Conference. While the Raptors are a few years away from potentially being a competitor, they do have some young pieces that continue to shine, including Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett.

The Raptors drafted Collin-Murray Boyles with the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and could develop into a reliable player at the forward position. Second-round pick Alijah Martin and undrafted free agent Chucky Hepburn are both players to watch for Toronto in the future.

It'll be interesting to see if the Raptors can flirt with the play-in tournament next season, with the Chicago Bulls expected to take a step back.

4. Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard won't make his return to the Portland Trail Blazers until the 2026-27 season due to his torn Achilles, but the team has a young core that will be beneficial next season. Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Deni Avidja are among the Trail Blazers' young players that Portland hopes to be part of their long-term plan.

The Trail Blazers also have key depth pieces, including Jerami Grant and the offseason acquisition of Jrue Holiday. Even without the presence of Lillard next season, the Trail Blazers could compete in the play-in tournament next season.

3. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons had one of the best turnaround stories in NBA history last season, going from 14 wins the year before to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Pistons went 44-38 with Cade Cunningham leading the charge and clinched a playoff spot without Jaden Ivey, who suffered a broken left fibula in January.

While the Pistons weren't very aggressive this offseason, by only adding Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert, they still have their young core intact. One thing that may hurt the Pistons next season is the loss of Dennis Schröder and Tim Hardaway Jr, both played a crucial role in guiding Detroit to the playoffs. The Pistons, despite the offseason losses, will once again be back in the playoffs next season.

2. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have an opportunity to be an underrated and dangerous team in the Eastern Conference next season. Not only do the Magic have a talented young core that features Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Wendell Carter Jr, but Orlando was also aggressive this offseason, acquiring Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Magic also drafted Jase Richardson with the 25th pick out of Michigan State, who has the potential to develop into a good NBA player.

The Magic finished last season with a 41-41 and 7th in the Eastern Conference, before falling to the Boston Celtics in five games in the first round. Entering next season with the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics limping, the Magic could be a top four team in the Eastern Conference.

1. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have the blueprint of a future NBA Champion with rising star Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and 2025 No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper. The Spurs finished last season with a 34-48 record and were five games out of the play-in tournament.

The Western Conference is expected to be loaded again this season, but the Spurs should very well be competing for a playoff spot. The key to their season is the health of Victor Wembanyama, as he played in 46 games before suffering a blood clot in his right shoulder.

Castle looks to continue to improve after winning Rookie of the Year last season, and Harper is expected to be one of the top rookies in the league this season. With all three players at full strength, the Spurs are poised to be a dangerous team in the Western Conference.