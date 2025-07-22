NBA rumors: Lakers sign two-way deals, Spurs Summer League star unsigned, Luka Dončić extension

Just when you thought the NBA offseason was over — think again.

From Summer League surprises to roster shakeups and potential mega-extensions, we’re breaking down everything Lakers-related, what San Antonio might be missing, and why one general manager should be very nervous about the second apron.

Lakers make key additions

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday that the Los Angeles Lakers are signing Christian Koloko and Chris Manon to two-way contracts.

Koloko, who appeared in 37 games last season, averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 60.6 percent in 9.2 minutes per game. After stepping away from the league due to health issues, Koloko drew interest from Los Angeles and returned to fill backup center duties while the team dealt with injuries to Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes.

Manon, an undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt, played for the Warriors’ Summer League squads in both California and Las Vegas, where he posted 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in just over 17 minutes per game. Known for his explosiveness and verticality, Manon is the latest project in the Lakers’ ongoing youth experiment.

These signings come just days after the team waived Shake Milton and Jordan Goodwin following the acquisition of Marcus Smart. Smart’s two-year, $11 million deal tightened the Lakers’ salary cap situation, forcing GM Rob Pelinka to adjust the roster.

While Koloko and Manon bring intrigue, there’s an argument to be made that Cole Swider deserved a main-roster opportunity. Swider excelled in Summer League, averaging 17.6 points while shooting 40.9 percent from 3.

Spurs might miss a gem

Speaking of Summer League, the San Antonio Spurs might be letting a hidden gem slip through their fingers.

David Jones-Garcia shone during the 11-day showcase, helping the Spurs to a 4–1 record while averaging 21.6 points and 6.2 rebounds on 52.7 percent from the field and a scorching 52.9 percent from deep. His numbers dwarfed those of No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper.

And yet … no deal.

As of July 21, the Spurs have not offered Jones-Garcia a two-way contract, despite his strong performance. The 23-year-old reportedly declined a three-year, €2.2 million tax-free deal from Olympiacos to chase his NBA dream.

Yes, Summer League stats can be inflated — but Jones-Garcia’s shooting splits were video-game level. Even if he doesn’t land on San Antonio’s roster, some NBA team should scoop him up for G League seasoning or as a spark plug off the bench.

Is Luka Dončić Here to Stay?

During the July 21 episode of Mason & Ireland, a Los Angeles-based ESPN radio show, the discussion centered on Marcus Smart and the Lakers’ roster overhaul. Analysts Ramona Shelburne and John Ireland hinted at something even bigger: Luka Dončić might be in L.A. for the long haul.

Ireland noted that Smart’s late signing could be part of a larger plan to convince Dončić to commit to a long-term extension with the Lakers.

“Every indication is they’re building this thing around Luka with his input, and I’m convinced he’s staying,” Ireland said.

“I would be shocked if he didn’t sign an extension,” Shelburne added.

Starting Aug. 2, NBA teams can begin offering eligible players max contract extensions — and you can bet Pelinka has that date circled in red.

While LeBron James’ future with the franchise remains somewhat uncertain, Dončić is firmly in his prime at 26 years old. With LeBron turning 40, the Lakers seem poised to hand the reins over to Luka.

The franchise can offer Dončić a four-year, $223 million deal, equating to $55.75 million annually. That wouldn’t make him the league’s highest-paid player, but it would cement his role as the face of the Lakers and give the team flexibility to build around him long-term.

The Lakers have two options:

Fulfill Dončić’s vision.

Gamble by chasing more stars and risking their chemistry.

Given the trajectory Dončić is on, it seems like an easy decision.