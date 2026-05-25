NBA Rumors: LeBron James homecoming, a stunning Kyrie Irving trade thought and a legend returns

The NBA calendar is at an interesting place. On one hand, we are in the midst of some of the most circumstantial games of the season. But, on the other, there is only one game being played a night — which means plenty of time to speculate about everything from the 2026 NBA Draft to free agency and even what potential blockbuster trades this offseason has in store.

Even in the midst of the conference finals, the NBA news cycle does not disappoint. Here's a roundup of the latest rumors, starting with where LeBron James might wind up next.

NBA Rumors: LeBron James' possible return to Cleveland

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers | Jason Miller/GettyImages

With the Cleveland Cavaliers one game away from elimination and facing a deficit no team has ever overcome, many people are starting to ponder what their offseason might look like after falling short of the NBA Finals yet again.

One of those potential doors? A reunion with LeBron James, who has spent 11 of his 23 NBA seasons in The Land. The narrative reasons for James going back home make sense: coming back to his home town to help the Cavs get over the hump once more before riding off into the sunset practically writes itself. James also just showed that he still has a good amount of gas left in the tank. So maybe he can provide this Cleveland team with the extra oomph they need on the wing.

To me, how much James can help the Cavaliers is going to depend on the answer to two questions. First, how much is it going to cost them? Is James giving the team a hometown discount, or will they have to part ways with key depth in order to bring him back? Second, what kind of role is James looking for? Does he need to be high-minute, high-usage player at this point in his career? Or is he cool with wearing a bunch of different hats and helping the Cavaliers as needed?

If Cleveland can get James on a discount and without any stipulations about his role or minutes, he may be able to win his fifth career NBA championship (and his second with the Cavaliers). But if James wants near-max money and to still be treated like basketball royalty, the move doesn't make much sense.

NBA Rumors: Cade Cunningham gets his sidekick in potential blockbuster

Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics | Jesse D. Garrabrant/GettyImages

After falling to the Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs, everyone is wondering how the Detroit Pistons will finally upgrade their roster around Cade Cunningham. Meanwhile, with Jason Kidd out as head coach and Anthony Davis off to the Washington Wizards, it seems like the Dallas Mavericks are starting a new chapter — which could mean that Kyrie Irving will soon have a new home. So, why don't these two teams come together to fix each other's issues?

In this hypothetical trade, the Mavericks would send Kyrie Irving to the Pistons for Caris LeVert, Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland and their 2026 first-round pick (No. 21 overall). On the surface, one first round pick doesn't seem like much for a nine-time All-Star. But when you consider that Irving is 34, recovering from a torn Achilles and is owed nearly $82 million over the next two years, that return seems more reasonable. Plus, Holland is just two years removed from being a top-five pick.

For the Pistons, this deal makes a ton of sense. Irving is one of the best sidekicks of his generation, helping both James and Luka Doncić make it to the NBA Finals. And since they are buying low on the veteran guard, the Pistons won't have to part ways with Jalen Duren or Ausar Thompson to get their man.

NBA Rumors: Jeff Van Gundy could return to the throne

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

Jeff Van Gundy has got to have one of the most bizarre careers of any coach in NBA history. He climbed up the ranks early, becoming the head coach of the New York Knicks at just 34 years old. And as the old adage goes, you rise early, you burn out early — Van Gundy seemingly retired from coaching for good in 2007, when he was just 45 years old.

From there, Van Gundy went on to have a successful broadcasting career, serving as one of the marquee basketball analysts for ESPN. But he surprised everyone by returning to the NBA in a consulting role with the Boston Celtics in 2023. And the following season, Van Gundy was officially back on the bench as an assistant under Tyronn Lue with the Los Angeles Clippers, a position he has held ever since.

Now, Van Gundy could be returning to head coaching after nearly two decades. As reported by NBA insider Chris Haynes, Van Gundy is currently a finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers' head coaching gig. And even if that doesn't work, he is also getting interest for the Orlando Magic job.

Van Gundy is one of the most beloved coaches in basketball, and by all accounts he has done a wonderful job operating as a defensive coordinator for the Clippers. If anyone deserves a head coaching gig, Van Gundy is the man.