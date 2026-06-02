NBA rumors: New dark horse suitor for Giannis and potential Nuggets fire sale

With the arrival of June and exactly three weeks until the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the transaction cycle is beginning to heat up across the NBA. That includes some of the biggest names in the sport being referenced as at least potential trade candidates, and also some established teams that could be in for major shake-ups in the coming months. Here is a look at two recent rumblings that are garnering understandable attention.

A new dark horse suitor for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

If there is a single storyline that is the most dominant in NBA circles, it might be the future of Giannis. After all, his potential exit from Milwaukee has been discussed for multiple years, meaning that there is already some comfort in open chatter about what it might take for another team to lure him away. This time around, though, there is a bubbling notion that Antetokounmpo is more available than ever, and Marc Stein (via The Stein Line newsletter) put forth the Orlando Magic as a potential suitor.

Notably, Stein pointed to the reality that the Magic "were already regarded in various corners of the league as a potential trade suitor" for Antetokounmpo, but that intrigue only spiked more after Orlando tabbed current Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney for the head coaching position. Sweeney is said to have a close relationship with Antetokounmpo after the pair spent four seasons together in Milwaukee, and as Stein notes, Magic senior adviser John Hammond was the executive that drafted Antetokounmpo with the Bucks in the first place.

Orlando also had a disappointing season overall, which often prompts at least the consideration of larger changes. The Magic entered the season with buzz as a projected top-four team in the East, only to stumble into the Play-In and lose in the first round of the playoffs. Injuries were certainly a factor, particularly around Franz Wagner, but Orlando's struggles led to a coaching change and a bigger move with the roster could be next. There is also the question of whether the Magic might include Paolo Banchero in a Giannis offer, or whether the idea would be to pair the two together, even amid some natural fit questions.

Are the Nuggets going to sell?

Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

While the Denver Nuggets certainly enjoyed a more successful season than the aforementioned Orlando Magic, there are still questions about the future in Denver. The Nuggets won 54 games, but the 2023 NBA champions seem to be well behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference hierarchy. That is tough to swallow given the presence of an all-time great in Nikola Jokic, and now there are reports that point to Denver actually considering trades for financial reasons.

Marc Stein reports that "there is a growing belief leaguewide that the Nuggets will explore their potential trade options with Christian Braun as well as Cam Johnson in a bid to create financial flexibility." While there is nothing shocking about that sentiment given that both Johnson and Braun had disappointing seasons in 2025-26, the reasoning centers on finances to potentially match an offer for free agent wing Peyton Watson, and that is tough to swallow given that Denver has Watson's Bird Rights and can simply retain him without the need to jettison other salary.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently ripped into the idea that the Nuggets would be forced into trades for financial reasons, citing the (accurate) ability to keep Watson without trading any other key pieces, simply at the cost of more dollars spent. Simmons certainly isn't alone there, drawing the apt distinction between Denver making moves for financial reasons (which has happened before) and competitive ones.

Braun's contract is widely viewed as, at best, neutral value and, at worst, solidly underwater at this juncture. As such, it might be tough to move him without pain elsewhere, but Johnson is on an expiring deal that would be attractive to myriad other NBA teams given his combination of size and shooting acumen. Just one year ago, however, the Nuggets moved Michael Porter Jr. for Johnson in a move that clearly had financial motivations and, in short, that transaction made Denver worse on the court in the present-day sense.

Adding intrigue to the situation in Denver is the reality that Jokic is up for a potential contract extension this summer. Could he exert some influence and/or pressure on the situation given that contractual leverage? We'll see.

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