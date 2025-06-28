NBA Trade Grades: Cavs take Lonzo Ball gamble amid backcourt uncertainty

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired veteran combo guard Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for wing Isaac Okoro, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. It's a clean, one-for-one swap with no picks attached.

BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/W0FTrRhe7y — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 28, 2025

It's an interesting move for both the Cavaliers and Bulls. Whether it pays off for either team remains to be seen, but the transaction holds significance for them with free agency around the corner. Let's discuss what it means for each side and how it telegraphs answers to some of their bigger offseason questions.

Cavs trading for Lonzo Ball suggests they're set to lose at least one key guard

Whether it be All-Star Darius Garland or super sub Ty Jerome, Cleveland is ostensibly bracing to part ways with at least one of them. The former's name has been floated in trade rumors, while the latter's set to hit the open market and is due for a hefty raise. To further complicate matters, the Cavs are over the second apron, which presumably factored into their decision to send Okoro to Chicago for Ball.

Cleveland was among the "wild-card suitors" in the mix for superstar Kevin Durant before the Phoenix Suns ultimately shipped him to the Houston Rockets. Garland was reportedly the bargaining chip, which the Cavs (reasonably) shot down. The Sacramento Kings have also "identified" the talented floor general as a target.

Sacramento and Phoenix wouldn't be the only ones to register interest in Garland if the Cavs were seriously entertaining offers, which they don't seem to be. Ball's arrival is more of a writing on the wall for Jerome, who has priced himself out of Cleveland's range.

Jerome is expected to earn around $12-$14 million annually ($) in his next deal, which sounds palatable, especially for a high-end reserve. However, because the Cavs are deep in the luxury tax, that's merely a fraction of the payroll hit it'd cost them. No matter how good he was, it's hard to justify paying such a steep price for a bench piece when they have other expenses.

Bulls add Isaac Okoro to cluster of wings

On one hand, Okoro's a fine young "3-and-D" swingman who's still lacking the consistent shooting element of that label, albeit improving in that department. On the other hand, the Bulls already have a stable of youthful guard-forward hybrids. Where exactly is there room for another?

Chicago can't deploy him at the expense of burgeoning 2024 No. 11 overall selection Matas Buzelis. Coby White and Josh Giddey are offensive focal points. Patrick Williams, Kevin Huerter, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry are part of the second unit. How will the Bulls distribute minutes among all of them, including Okoro?

Incoming lottery pick Noa Essengue doesn't necessarily fit this positional mold, but his development will be atop Chicago's priorities in 2025-26 and beyond. Is the acquisition of Okoro a precursor to another domino that has yet to fall for them? The Bulls appear ready to give up on Williams, maybe they saw an opportunity to get ahead of replacing him.

Lonzo Ball-Isaac Okoro trade verdict

Regardless, Cleveland did well by turning Okoro into a viable Jerome alternative. Ball is a capable, willing passer with excellent court vision whose creativity shines in the open floor. His instincts and size/length allow him to create turnovers and thrive as a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions. He isn't a knockdown three-point marksman, but opponents must respect him from beyond the arc as a career 36.2 percent shooter on 6.4 nightly attempts.

Moreover, Ball has a $10 million club option for 2026-27, so the Cavs can treat him as an expiring contract if he doesn't pan out. A productive backup or salary relief for a cap-strapped franchise doesn't sound too bad.

For Chicago, Okoro could be seen as a preparation for Williams' looming departure or them accepting that Ball wasn't part of their long-term plans. Nonetheless, his fit on the roster is questionable. Perhaps the Bulls could eventually flip him again; otherwise, it's hard to see their vision.

Cavaliers trade grade: B+

Bulls trade grade: B-