NBA trade grades: Celtics dial up Danny Ainge for more salary relief

The Boston Celtics are going to be really bad next season, aren't they? Even with Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, two stars with championship DNA, Boston continues to deliberately undercut them with money-related moves. Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and, in all likelihood, Al Horford are gone. Now following them out the door is Georges Niang, after only two months as a Celtic.

Boston has dealt Niang and two second-round picks to the Utah Jazz in exchange for undrafted rookie R.J. Luis Jr., per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Boston Celtics are trading Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for rookie RJ Luis Jr., sources tell ESPN.

Celtics, Jazz execute odd late-offseason trade to save Boston more money

Niang, with one year and $8.2 million left on his contract, will return to Utah, where he started his career. The Jazz absorb Niang's salary into the John Collins trade exception. We can expect Niang to log consistent minutes off the bench, at least early in the season.

Luis joins the Celtics on a two-way contract months after signing with Utah. The No. 79 prospect on FanSided's final NBA Draft board, Luis turned heads with his decision to stay in the draft instead of returning to school and netting a hefty payday in the transfer portal.

Celtics grade: D

Jazz grade: A+