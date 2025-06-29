NBA trade grades: Hornets steal Collin Sexton in swap with Jazz

The Utah Jazz are trading combo guard Collin Sexton and a 2030 second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Jusuf Nurkić. ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news of the swap roughly 24 hours before NBA free agency officially begins.

Yes, you read that correctly: The Jazz are attaching draft capital in this deal, not the Hornets. It's fair to wonder if Charania made a typo, and if not, why Nurkić has more perceived value than Sexton. Both concerns are valid, so let's discuss why Utah was oddly the one to include an additional asset here and if the logic is justified.

Why did the Jazz add a draft pick in Collin Sexton-Jusuf Nurkić trade with Hornets?

Utah's front office, led by CEO Danny Ainge and his son/president of basketball operations Austin Ainge, is well respected. It's not like the Hornets are taking advantage of some new kid on the block (though, technically speaking, the latter is new to the organization). This context makes it even harder to wrap your head around what the Jazz did by sending a second-rounder with Sexton to Charlotte for Nurkić.