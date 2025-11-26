NBA trade rumors: Latest buzz on Anfernee Simons, Zach LaVine, Ja Morant and more

A healthy number of NBA franchises have visions of titles dancing in their heads as the Christmas Holiday approaches. Some of those GMs understand that one crucial addition might be enough to put their roster over the top. The challenge for those teams is finding a team willing to part with a key piece via an in-season trade.

Of course, several big names will shake loose ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Multiple teams will be forced to face the cold, hard reality that 2025-26 is a lost season due to their win/loss records. Offloading veterans will become a solid strategy for those teams in the coming weeks.

The juicier potential transactions include big-time talents who may have worn their welcome out in their current cities for one reason or another. A fresh start could be enough to get that kind of player's career back on track. The NBA rumor mill is chocked full of those kinds of possibilities around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Will the Grizzlies trade Ja Morant?

Michael Scotto of Hoopshype is reporting that Memphis has no interest in trading their mercurial point guard at the moment. It's unclear how much the two massive years left on Morant's contract might be influencing the Grizzlies' stance.

The preseason plan in Memphis was to build around Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. That's why the team opted to move Desmond Bane for future considerations. The emergence of rookie wing Cedric Coward gives the Grizzlies another building block to leverage in future seasons. In theory, a triumvirate of Morant, Jackson Jr. and Coward could build a solid foundation in Memphis for years to come.

That only works if Morant picks up his game. He's been an overall negative this season for the Grizzlies. That puts he and the franchise in a weird spot. No team will want to meet the Grizzlies asking price for him and his max contract until he's back on the floor playing well. If he does pick up his play to that level, it will strengthen Memphis' resolve to keep him.

Ultimately, this may boil down to a star player versus coach situation. Morant and Tuomas Iisualo do not see eye-to-eye. Franchise players have a strong history of winning these battles in the NBA. Don't look for the Grizzlies to move Morant until they exhaust all other options.

Can the Timberwolves make a big trade?

Minnesota is one team that has made inquiries about Morant, per Scotto, but the odds of the Timberwolves pulling off that large of a trade are small. Instead, expect them to look to make a deal on the margins for a player who can help them in the postseason.

In a perfect world, the Timberwolves could find a guard who serves as a meaningful upgrade over Rob Dillingham. Mike Conley Jr. and Donte DiVincenzo are playing well at the moment, but finding a superior partner for Anthony Edwards in the backcourt could put Minnesota over the top in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

Expect shooting to be the one non-negotiable skill for any Minnesota trade target. The more floor space they can provide Edwards in the postseason, the better. This is one front office that will hop to the front of the line whenever a suitable target hits the open market.

What will the Kings do with Zach LaVine?

The Kings' ugly start to the season has them open for business on multiple fronts. Sweet-shooting guard Zach LaVine could turn into the franchise's most valuable trade chip despite his massive salary.

Quietly, LaVine continues to put up efficient offensive numbers in a dysfunctional situation in Sacramento. Scores of teams could use a shooter like him to open up space on the wing. The Bucks, in particular, are one team that could be a potential landing spot for such a veteran scorer, per Scotto.

It will be a challenge for the Kings to find a would-be contender ready to absorb the two massive years left on LaVine's deal, but Sacramento should be ready to accept a muted offer for his services. LaVine could turn into the biggest name to actually move at the deadline.

Do the Celtics have any traction on Anfernee Simons?

Anfernee Simons has seemed like a player the Celtics will move from the very moment Boston acquired him. He's a good shooter on an expiring deal, even if other flaws in his game make him ill-suited to play high-leverage basketball in the playoffs.

Boston seems to be waiting on engaging in serious talks on Simons until he can boost his trade value with better play on the floor. The sticking point now is that the Celtics are not willing to attach a meaningful asset to dump him ahead of the deadline, per Scotto. That could always change as they work to get under the tax in the coming weeks.

Think of Simons as a potential bargain buy for a team that doesn't want to pay through the nose for LaVine. The odds are against him holding up as a starter for a title contender, but he could be a valuable bench piece for a team that needs increased scoring punch from their second unit.