ESPN's AI-generated promos are the biggest losers of the NBA Finals so far

We all know the power of AI (artificial intelligence). It can be a godsend when you use it correctly and it can expose you when you have no idea what you’re doing. In ESPN’s case, it got exposed during Game 1 of the NBA Finals after the league used AI to re-create iconic moments from iconic NBA players. Among the botched AI re-creations are Tony Parker celebrating a Finals win and then Bill Russell in another.

For quite literally ZERO reason, the NBA Finals broadcast used an AI-altered image of Tony Parker last night… pic.twitter.com/dnFCJBX7g1 — Hamz Talks Hoops (@hamztalkshoops_) June 4, 2026

The problem isn’t the use of AI. The problem is, why did ESPN feel the need to turn to AI when they could have asked the NBA for permission to use some? Did they abandon the graphics team? Were they lazy? This new initiative to incorporate AI into the normal workflow isn’t a bad idea. Artificial Intelligence is becoming a way of life for us. But there’s a proper way to use it, and ESPN is showing exactly how not to use it.

AI is a great tool to have and can be very beneficial. But it has to go through the proper vetting channels before going live. There’s no way ESPN really signed off on this thinking it was an appropriate representation. The one good thing they were at least transparent about their AI usage.

ESPN’s botched AI job is exactly why people are anti-AI

For a lot of people, the jump to using AI is daunting. When it’s used by an AI wizard, it can look realistic. When it’s not, it looks really bad. In ESPN’s case it was really bad, and it’s why people are hesitant to jump on the AI train. Whenever you hear that something was generated using AI, the credibility of it gets questioned. It applies to the average Joe that uses AI as well as a major TV station.

Could ESPN really not find a genuine shot of Tony Parker as they cut to an ad break? Just had to use AI https://t.co/vMmMDmaUsu pic.twitter.com/Rkeysf9h3J — Jon Healy (@JonHealy) June 4, 2026

If ESPN was going to experiment with AI, it probably shouldn’t have used it to recreate images. When it comes to AI creating images, it’s very hit or miss. In this case, recreating an image of Tony Parker, well, it looked horrendous. Why would ESPN put themselves in the crosshairs like that?

According to Front Office Sports, ESPN is going to re-evaluate how it uses AI in the future. That’s the smart move, but this should have been the protocol to begin with. Whether it was a cost-saving measure or purely experimental, ESPN should have been more careful and should have known that an image that “looks like” an NBA Hall of Famer isn’t good enough when quality photos of the actual player exist.

AI usage should enhance your product, not hinder it

The problem with ESPN’s AI usage for those commercial breaks and cutaways is that they didn’t need to use AI when the original photo was fine. In a way, it was essentially a terrible photoshop job. If they just wanted to tweak a photo, why not just use photo editing software? This is why AI gets a bad reputation because instead of pointing the finger at the staff for poor editing judgment, they can use AI as the crutch.

For ESPN, the next time they use AI, it should be to create some sort of original content. This way, you don’t leave yourself vulnerable to unnecessary backlash. If AI was used to create unique transitions between the game and ads/commercials, that’s one thing. But taking iconic moments that NBA fans love and ruining them with AI slop is malpractice. Unfortunately, when people think they know how to use AI, things like this slip through.

The worldwide leader in sports entertainment learned a valuable lesson. AI is a great tool, but it also isn’t foolproof. Think of AI like using Wikipedia. There’s nothing wrong with it, but it shouldn’t be taken at face value. You have to give it a prompt, and it’s programmed to best address it. It can be great for creative projects but shouldn’t be used, in this case, to enhance photos and diminish the moment the photo was meant to capture.

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