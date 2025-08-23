Let the rebuild begin.

The 2025-26 season, for all intents and purposes, is going to be one of grand experimentation for the Brooklyn Nets, as evidenced by their choices in the 2025 NBA Draft. Apart from the newly acquired Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn's roster is awash with 'tweeners and projects — and a whole lot of them to boot.

Because if you thought the Nets were bloated after the draft, then buckle up. Brooklyn currently has a massive 21 players possibly vying for a spot in training camp, one over the league maximum. As of right now, their confirmed roster count going into camp sits in the high teens, but a free-agent class headlined by Cam Thomas makes the team's entire depth chart fascinating to think about, at least for fans (shoutout to the non-Nets fans that know who Day'Ron Sharpe is).

As in flux as this team is, let's take a look at Brooklyn's depth chart might look like, and three questions Brooklyn would like to answer going into training camp.

Brooklyn Nets projected depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th Point Guard Egor Demin Nolan Traore Ben Saraf Tyson Etienne Shooting Guard Cam Thomas Keon Johnson Dariq Whitehead Tyrese Martin



Small Forward Terance Mann Drake Powell Jalen Wilson Tosan Evbuomwan Power Forward Michael Porter, Jr. Noah Clowney Drew Timme Haywood Highsmith Center Nic Claxton Danny Wolf

What happens when the ink dries?

Nets fans might note some loose threads that this projection leaves dangling. Brooklyn currently is expecting renewed deals with two of their beloved role players from 2025. Both Day'Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams quickly went from unrestricted free agents to verbal agreements with the team, agreeing to twin two-year deals each worth $12 million. Additionally, Brooklyn has also reportedly taken a one-year flyer on former 76ers wing Ricky Council IV.

While none of these three deals are set in stone, they are all but confirmed (especially since Council's signing got the official Shams co-sign on X). Assuming they all eventually go through, something has got to give. And what gives will be nothing at all: Tyson Etienne and Tosan Evbuomwan are returning two-way players that the Nets don't owe anything to, for example.

But with the very public degradation of Thomas' relationship with the Brooklyn front office, their bloated roster at least speaks to the possibility of them trying to shore up last-ditch options should they move on from him. Keep in mind that Reece Beekman is still listed on Brooklyn's official roster, and while they might be cagey on actually giving him a shot, Killian Hayes still recently played for the Nets' Long Island G-League affiliate.

Where does Egor Demin slot in?

Egor Demin is advertised as a point guard. Despite his size, Demin was BYU's offensive hub, and is considered to be the best passer in the 2025 rookie class. It makes sense that an early projection of the Nets' depth chart listed Demin as the presumptive starter at the 1.

The problem is that in Summer League play, Demin definitely did not play like one. Contrary to his scouting report, Demin shot threes at twice the pace he did at BYU, on a much-improved 43% clip. He also seemed to personally brand himself as a general playmaker rather than a true point guard.

On top of that, fellow rookie Nolan Traore played well as the Nets' true point guard in Summer League, and will need as much development as he can get to fulfill the promise of his athleticism and vision.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez has been quoted as saying he envisions the Nets playing more of a position-less, European style of basketball. If that's the case, and Demin's shooting translates to the regular season, don't be surprised if he slides over to the small forward spot, with Traore starting at the 1.

Is Drew Timme for real?

The real headline of Brooklyn's time at Summer League was actually not any of their five rookies, but recent call-up Drew Timme.

After a reign at the peak of college hoops, Timme found heartbreak after going un-drafted in 2023. But after signing with Brooklyn's G-League affiliate, Timme went off, averaging 24 and 10 for Long Island and then making team history by signing a multi-year deal. And he kept his foot on the gas once July rolled around, averaging the second-most points per game in Summer League (25.3) to go with 8 boards and nearly 3 assists.

Brooklyn's starters at the 4 and 5 are pretty much locked up Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton. But should Timme continue his tear, he could easily challenge for status as Brooklyn's first man off the bench, and as a possible long-term answer at the 4 should MPJ's timeline not match up with Brooklyn's. Moreover, Jalen Wilson and Dariq Whitehead haven't lived up to the Nets' expectations of them save the occasional flash, and Timme's rise could easily have them both on the outside looking in.