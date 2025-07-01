The New York Knicks are finally picking up steam this offseason, making two notable signings to strengthen their second unit: Jordan Clarkson, on a one-year veteran minimum deal, and Guerschon Yabusele, on a two-year, $12 million contract.

Both players are expected to become key contributors off the bench, giving New York a more well-rounded and dependable rotation heading into the 2025–26 season.

Clarkson brings instant offense and experience

Clarkson arrives after spending the last five and a half seasons with the Utah Jazz, where he carved out a reputation as one of the league’s top scoring options off the bench. The 2021 Sixth Man of the Year has averaged at least 15.0 points per game in each of the last six seasons. Among active NBA players, Clarkson ranks first in total bench points — and sits eighth all-time in the category.

While his defensive limitations are well-documented, the Knicks are betting on his offensive spark. Clarkson gives New York another weapon behind Jalen Brunson, capable of taking over stretches when Brunson needs rest or when the offense stalls. The ability to play Clarkson or Miles McBride alongside Brunson — potentially in place of Josh Hart — adds another layer of offensive flexibility and shot creation to New York’s backcourt.

Guerschon Yabusele brings grit, versatility and size

Guerschon Yabusele, once considered a fringe NBA player, reinvented himself overseas before making a strong return with the Philadelphia 76ers last season. With Joel Embiid in and out of the lineup, Yabusele stepped up, starting in 43 of 70 games and averaging:

11.0 points

5.6 rebounds

50.1 percent shooting

27.1 minutes per game

At 6-foot-8, Yabusele fits the mold of a modern forward — physical, versatile, and willing to do the dirty work. His game mirrors elements of OG Anunoby’s, particularly in his ability to attack the rim, defend multiple positions, and hit shots at a reliable clip. For a Knicks team that values physicality and switchability, he’s a seamless addition.

Projected Knicks rotation for 2025-26 season

Positon Starters Bench Second Bench PG Jalen Brunson Jordan Clarkson Tyler Kolek SG Josh Hart Miles McBride Kevin McCullar Jr. SF Mikal Bridges Guerschon Yabusele PF OG Anunoby Pacome Dadiet C Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson Ariel Hukporti

A bench built to win now

The Knicks entered this offseason with one clear objective: upgrade the bench unit. So far, they’ve delivered.

Clarkson gives the Knicks an offensive punch they often lacked when the starters sat.

Yabusele adds depth, toughness, and a starter-level fallback in case of injuries.

McBride, Robinson, and Yabusele form one of the more experienced and dynamic second units in the East.

In a conference where several top teams are dealing with major injuries or turnover, New York is poised to capitalize. With a stable core, a deep bench, and continuity in coaching, the Knicks are positioning themselves as legitimate Eastern Conference favorites — and perhaps, title contenders.