Every NBA Draft is packed with storylines, but nothing matched the heartfelt moment we got when Javon Small was drafted on night two, by the Memphis Grizzlies. Small’s grandfather was in attendance to hear Small’s name called. Cameras caught more than just the next selection; they captured a family’s dream coming true. This was the type of moment that any fan can relate to.

Javon Small was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies, and his grandfather was very emotional. #NBA #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/c8wfPJIbSE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 27, 2025

"My family is just my world, man," Small said, when asked how he felt watching his grandpa get so emotional. "To see my pop pop over there with me, he took me to every single tournament since I was a little kid, rarely missed any games. That's who I do it for."

An unforgettable NBA Draft moment for Grizzlies newcomer Javon Small

As Javon Small’s name was read at pick No. 48, the spotlight shifted to his grandpa. In a sea of hopefuls and flashing cameras, his grandfather shot up from his seat, eyes glistening, shouting, “My boy!” The pride in his voice cut through the noise, and soon it was all over social media. Clips of his emotional celebration flooded timelines, striking a chord of anyone with a pulse. The moment felt bigger than basketball, it was the best memory of the evening.

Javon Small’s journey wasn’t smooth. He moved through three colleges, East Carolina, Oklahoma State, and West Virginia, chasing his dream of making the pros. Through it all, Grandpa has been Javon’s anchor, driving him to games, sitting courtside, and offering steady support. When Small finally made the leap to the NBA, it wasn’t just his dream being fulfilled, it was the culmination of years of sacrifice, long drives, and unwavering belief. Small called his family his “world,” and that love radiated through his grandpa’s tears.

How Javon Small can benefit the Grizzlies

This viral moment signals something special for Memphis. Small brings more than stats althoug18.6 points and 5.6 assists his senior year aren’t shabby. He brings grit and a deep, supportive background. The Grizzlies may have found an underdog worth betting on, with his mentality and relentless work ethic. For fans, knowing that Small’s foundation is rooted in such strong family ties adds another layer of excitement. He represents hope, hustle and the belief that dreams do come true.

Small’s grandpa didn’t just celebrate a draft pick. He celebrated years of commitment and love. That energy now fuels the next chapter for Small as a Memphis Grizzly. That pride and joy on draft night connected everyone who’s ever dared to dream big.