Nico Harrison ruins Knicks' draft night with yet another negative Jason Kidd update

As of June 26, 2024, the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is complete, Kevin Durant is officially a member of the Houston Rockets, and the New York Knicks still don’t have a head coach.

It’s been more than three weeks since New York’s postseason exit, and the coaching search has been anything but smooth. From reported interest in assistants around the league to bold swings at sitting head coaches, the Knicks have cast a wide net—one that seems to keep circling back to Jason Kidd.

Despite multiple reports tying Kidd to the Knicks job, particularly following Luka Dončić’s shocking trade, Dallas and GM Nico Harrison have made its stance clear: Kidd isn’t going anywhere.

“Are there rumors out there about J-Kidd? I thought I shut them down. Yes. He will be the head coach next year.”

Jason Kidd to the Knicks rumors just won't die

Still, the speculation hasn’t disappeared. NBA Insider Scoop B. Robinson added fuel to the fire, claiming Kidd still views the Knicks gig as his “dream job” and could “force his way out.” Though Kidd signed a multi-year extension earlier this year, some believe the fractured aftermath of the Dončić trade could open the door for an eventual exit.

That door, for now, seems firmly shut.

With or without Kidd in the mix, the Knicks have begun formal interviews. Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins were early names on the list. Micah Nori, an assistant with the Timberwolves, has since been brought in for talks. And most recently, James Borrego, the former Hornets head coach and current Pelicans associate, has emerged as a serious candidate.

It’s becoming increasingly unlikely that Kidd will land in New York, at least this offseason. But the Knicks don’t lack for solid options. Brown brings experience. Jenkins, upside. Borrego, a modern offensive mind. And Nori, one of the most respected assistants on a rising team.

The fan base might grow restless, and more twists may lie ahead. But the Knicks still have time to get this right. And if they do, the chaos of June 2024 might eventually feel worth it.