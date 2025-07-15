Noa Essengue has embarrassing NBA Summer League moment Bulls fans can't unsee

It’s one thing for a rookie or any player to get crossed up in Summer League. It’s another to become the face of every meme on the Chicago Bulls' social media feeds before halftime. Noa Essengue, a highly touted French prospect and the Bulls’ No. 12 pick, just earned that dubious honor after Indiana Pacers forward Johnny Furphy delivered a poster dunk that’s already reached legendary status. In a league where every highlight instantly goes viral, Essengue’s reaction is now part of NBA internet lore.

How one play makes a player meme trend

Second quarter, Bulls vs. Pacers, Summer League play. Furphy grabs the ball, bursts up court, and flies straight at Essengue with a one-handed (cocked back) hammer jam that left Essengue staring up in disbelief as the crowd’s collective gasp turned to laughter. Cameras caught every angle, but it was one specific image of Essengue’s shell-shocked face that launched a thousand memes. Social media erupted over this thunderous poser worthy dunk.

That photo hit social media like a tornado. Fans, rivals and even the Pacers’ own account shared it, turning Essengue’s stunned face into the defining image of Summer League 2025. In minutes, it was everywhere, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, group chats fueling jokes and “dunkface” memes faster than you can say, “Welcome to the NBA.”

SportsCenter anchors lost it on live TV, barely able to finish the segment before bursting into laughter. NBA personalities joked about the “soul-crushing” dunk, while Bulls fans groaned in collective agony. Some saw the humor, others winced for their new rookie, but no one could deny it. Noa Essengue just became the unwitting star of Summer League memes.

Hype in the highlights

One dunk, one meme, and suddenly a rookie’s rep changes overnight. In this era of endless replays and meme culture, a single play can stick like a bad nickname. For Noa Essengue, Bulls fans hope this is just a blip on the radar before he finds his groove. But it’s a reminder that in today’s NBA, fans remember the memes as much as the stats or overall body of work on the court.

Essengue’s infamous Summer League moment won’t disappear anytime soon, not with the internet’s memory and its undefeated record. But if Bulls fans know anything, it’s that getting dunked on is only the start. Hopefully, Essengue turns that poster meme into motivation and that next time, he’s the one giving, not receiving.