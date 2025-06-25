Nobody is happier for Kristaps Porziņģis to be in Atlanta than Trae Young

When the Boston Celtics needed to clear cap space to fall below the second apron, speculation ran wild over which core player might be moved. Jaylen Brown? Derrick White? Instead, it was Kristaps Porzingis who was shipped to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Georges Niang.

The trade came as a surprise — especially involving a Hawks team many didn’t expect to be active. But the deal has seemingly excited Atlanta fans, who now get a floor-spacing big that offers more offensive versatility than Clint Capela. And no one seemed happier than Trae Young, who took to Twitter to welcome the 7-foot-2 forward.

Welcome the 🦄 to the A !!@kporzee — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 25, 2025

Porzingis spent two seasons with the Celtics, helping deliver the franchise its 18th championship in 2024. During that run, he provided a unique blend of size, skill, and shooting — someone who could post up, stretch the floor, and defend the rim. Across his Boston tenure, he averaged 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Kristaps Porziņģis is a perfect fit with Trae Young and the Hawks

In Atlanta, the fit looks ideal on paper. Porzingis gives Trae Young a new pick-and-pop partner and creates more spacing for Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels to operate. Last season, Porzingis shot 48.3 percent from the field and 41 percent from deep — both career highs.

But while those numbers shine, there's a stat Hawks fans should worry about: 42 regular-season games played. Porzingis missed significant time with a rare leg injury, followed by additional heel and ankle issues, and a mysterious illness that limited him in the playoffs. He’s played 65+ games in just three of his nine NBA seasons, with durability continuing to be the biggest red flag in his career.

That said, Porzingis arrives in Atlanta with something to prove. If the Hawks can stay healthy, improve their bench depth, and see further growth from their starters, they could emerge as a legitimate contender in an increasingly wide-open Eastern Conference.