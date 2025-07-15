Pacers can welcome back hometown hero to cover for injured Tyrese Haliburton

With Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton out for the entire 2025-26 season with an Achilles tear, Indiana has been trying to figure out what's the best way forward is.

Not only is Haliburton's injury going to cause the team to take a step back, but Myles Turner leaving for the Milwaukee Bucks is another gut punch for a team that was one win away from its first NBA Championship.

Could the answer for the Pacers next season be to bring back a hometown hero in Victor Oladipo? Oladipo is seeking an NBA comeback and has been impressing teams during workouts, per Jeremy Woo.

Oladipo participated in a private workout on Monday morning with NBA teams and European teams in attendance. According to multiple team sources in attendance,

Oladipo looked to be in excellent shape. Oladipo has been out of the league since the 2022-23 season when he was playing with the Miami Heat. Oladipo averaged 10.7 points per game, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 assists in 42 games played for the Heat that season.

Victor Oladipo's career with the Pacers

Oladipo spent four seasons with the Pacers from 2017 to 2021. During his tenure with the Pacers, Oladipo led the Pacers to the playoffs three times.

Oladipo's best season with the Pacers was his first where he averaged 23.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, while winning the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award. The Pacers took LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the NBA playoffs with Oladipo leading the charge for Indiana.

He also played his college basketball for Indiana University and has deep ties to the area.

Where would Oladipo fit in with the Pacers if they pick him up?

If the Pacers decide to sign Oladipo for next season, he obviously won't have the same impact that he had during his first tenure with Indiana, but he would have a significant impact while Haliburton is out.

Oladipo would be joining an efficient Pacers backcourt that features Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, and T.J. McConnell. Oladipo would be a reliable second scoring option and could help mentor some of the young players.

If Oladipo can thrive in a talented Pacers backcourt next season, then the Pacers could find themselves back in the NBA playoffs next season. This is a move that the Pacers should make, given Oladipo's recent performance in Las Vegas.