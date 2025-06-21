Paige Bueckers return to Connecticut included an exclamation point

Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers returned to her old stomping grounds of Connecticut for the second time since entering the WNBA on Friday. She's already been a visitor and opponent, rather than the leader of the mighty Huskies women's college basketball program we all know. Regardless, if it wasn't clear already, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick's stake in the "Constitution State" has officially been claimed.

Bueckers and the Wings faced the Connecticut Sun in her highly anticipated encore homecoming, and it lived up to the hype. Uncoincidentally, the UConn icon looked quite comfortable in Dallas' 86-83 road victory, roughly 45 minutes from the campus she once ran in Storrs.

Wings star Paige Bueckers shines in second return to Connecticut since UConn exit

Scoring 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting with seven assists, two rebounds and two steals, Bueckers had her fingerprints all over Dallas defeating the Sun. She made a positive impact on both ends of the court, leading the Wings to their first pair of consecutive wins this season. From attacking the mid-range and creating for others off the dribble to forcing turnovers, the burgeoning guard showcased a full array of skills.

Paige Bueckers tonight 🔥



• 21 points

• 7 assists

• 2 rebounds

• 2 steals



pic.twitter.com/p6vgYAgwDl — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) June 21, 2025

After capping off four historically dominant years at UConn with a national championship, Bueckers ostensibly misses playing in Connecticut. She hasn't lost on the Sun's floor of the Mohegan Sun Arena dating back to the Huskies' Big East tournament run (5-0). Meanwhile, the home team has prevailed on its hardwood just once this year.

Paige Bueckers' Connecticut ties run deep

While Bueckers' talent hasn't translated to success for the Wings quite yet, great things happen when you put her in a position to thrive. We saw it first-hand when at UConn: She amplified a storied program built on decades of supremacy, somehow standing out in a place where excellence is the standard.

Conversely, UConn fostered Bueckers and helped her blossom into the star she's become. Even if she spends her entire professional career in Dallas, Connecticut will always be a home away from home. That's become apparent when the Wings have faced the Sun.

In 2021, Bueckers became the first freshman ever to earn AP women's Player of the Year honors as a freshman. She guided UConn to the Final Four as a 19-year-old, though that was only the tip of the iceberg. Her efforts yielded three All-American First Team appearances and the mentioned Huskies title.