Paul George calls out Ace Bailey over controversial pre-draft process

Leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, Rutgers star forward Ace Bailey is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in this year's draft due to his raw talent and sheer athleticism.

Unfortunately, Bailey has had a rather questionable pre-draft process as he has worked out for zero teams and recently canceled a meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers, who hold the third overall pick in this year's draft.

When asked by the media on Tuesday night about his decision to cancel the meeting with the Sixers, he responded: "I'm just blessed to be in this position I am right now. That's all. Take it day-by-day. I'm focused on basketball."

“I feel like I can only control what I can control,” Bailey added. “You can think what you think, but I can control what I can control. Me playing basketball.”

Paul George speaks out on Bailey's decision

It's evident that Bailey didn't want to publicly announce why he canceled his meeting with the Sixers, but it raised some eyebrows, including that of Paul George. On his podcast, George came out and was quite critical of Bailey's decision-making process leading up to the draft.

"I mean, I think if I'm Ace Bailey, I can't get mad if my stock drops," George said. "But he's canceled all workouts. Like, he hasn't worked out for any team. So, I think they made a big deal 'cause we were scheduled to work him out and he canceled the day of....But you're not in a position to be making those demands. Make it to the league first. It's for sure the people around him. I don't know who's representing him, but I don't think they're going about it the right way."

Bailey and George's mutual respect for one another

Mind you, Ace Bailey has compared himself in the past to players like Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and even Paul George.

“Paul George and Jayson Tatum, their creation for them to get their shot off is unbelievable. I see myself doing the same thing," Bailey stated. "KD in the mid-post with one, two dribbles, or less is straight buckets.”

A month ago, on his podcast, Paul George spoke glowingly and showed his support for Ace Bailey.

"I think he has big-time potential," George said of Bailey. "He has big-time talent. He can score from any spot on the floor...I just think he has tremendous talent, you know, across the board. I've been a fan of his game for a little while now, and I think he's gonna be huge in the league."

Stock dropping?

The NBA Draft will start tonight at 8 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Only time will tell if Bailey's decision not to work out for any team will impact where he is selected in the draft.