Pelicans' breakout rookies are already making Zion Williamson expendable

We're now about a quarter into the 2025 NBA season, and it's at this point that the identity of most teams and players begin to take place. For the New Orleans Pelicans, that identity can be summed up in one word: rebuilding. They are now comfortably sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference, and if it weren't for the premium draft capital they paid to Atlanta for Derik Queen, New Orleans would have already hung it up to prep for the 2026 NBA Draft.

In the meantime — and speaking of — the Pelicans had their fair share of doubters for what they gave up to double up in the 2025 draft. But regardless of how stacked the 2026 rookie class stacks up, New Orleans has actually gotten the better end of the trade, at least for now. Queen's detractors pointed to a conditioning concern, the translation of his ground-bound game to the NBA, and his relative lack of size and athleticism at the center position. However, those concerns have largely been all for naught: far from being the project he might have entered the league to be, Queen has firmly planted himself in the middle of the Rookie of the Year race.

Derik Queen's breakout is helping push Zion Williamson to the trade block

Queen's game has translated nicely to the pros, as evidenced by his fourth-best true shooting percentage among the 2025 rookie class as well as his second-best assists-per-game average and usage rate (23.5), just behind fellow Pelicans rookie Jeremiah Fears (25.5). Fears, meanwhile, has also held his own through the early portion of the Pelicans' season, averaging 15.1 PPG on another top eight true shooting percentage among the 2025 class (53.6). It's safe to say that while risky, the Pelicans' double dip into the 2025 rookie class has already produced results — perhaps enough to speed up their rebuild.

The supposed centerpiece of this era in New Orleans basketball made a slew of bold statements regarding his controversial level of health and availability leading up to the 2025-26 season. And yet, his hamstring has continued to be an ailment for roughly half of the Pelicans' season thus far. Williamson returned after an eight game absence to play the Nuggets on Nov 19.

And on the night of his return, Williamson wasn't the storyline; the headline belonged instead to a monster performance by Queen (30 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, two blocks). The stat line was enough to break Jokic's attention from his horses and sparked a week in which Queen went just under 20/8/5. He's the real deal.

While he has been the eye popper on New Orleans' roster, Fears has also done the same, increasing his scoring average to above 16 PPG for the month of November while shooting over 40% from three, no mean feat. Between him and Queen, New Orleans' future looks bright, brighter that they also have one of the best 3-and-D specialists in the league in Trey Murphy III.

Pelicans' missteps can still be overcome with a new foundation

In truth, the only clouds looming over the franchise seem to be their best player, at least for now, and the lost 2026 draft pick to Atlanta. Even as the 2025-26 season approaches the quarter-way mark, I know I wouldn't be surprised to see the Pelicans taking calls on any one of their players outside of Murphy and their pair of first round rookies.

On SI's Cem Yolbulan has marveled at what looks like a Pelicans tank job, and proposed a trade to Atlanta to get their pick back.

But even if the tank comes back to haunt the Pelicans, they can at least exit it knowing that their pair of 2025 first round picks are big hits. And while Williamson is and has been the center of basketball in New Orleans, he has now been rendered obsolete to their future.

At only 25, he has the availability and injury history of an 16-year veteran, and is best suited for a championship contender that can absorb his losses. I wouldn't doubt that there are several hopefuls that would love to take on Williamson's services for a little bit of draft capital.

Because as big of a star as he is, New Orleans' future has come early — and if they're smart, Zion won't be a part of it.