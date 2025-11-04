The Pelicans, Mavericks and the NBA's five biggest early-season disappointments

Two weeks into the 2025-26 NBA season, we're still operating in small-sample-size theater. The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are the only teams that have played more than seven games; every other team has played either six or seven.

In other words: It's still far too early to overreact to just about anything. Plenty of teams and players shake off slow starts to the season every year. Just look at Tyrese Haliburton last season, who scuffled through some up-and-down performances early in the year before shaking off his malaise and leading the Indiana Pacers within one game of a championship.

With that said, some early-season turbulence winds up being a harbinger of things to come. The 2024-25 Philadelphia 76ers got off to a 1-7 start amidst a tidal wave of injuries, which ultimately became the story of their season.

The following teams and players can only hope to follow in the footsteps of Haliburton rather than the 2024-25 Sixers this season, because they've all fallen far short of expectations two weeks into the year.

New Orleans Pelicans

Is it good when hot-seat rumors start flying about a head coach only a handful of games into the season? Asking for the New Orleans Pelicans.

When the Pelicans made two ill-advised trades involving 2026 first-round picks, including their own fully unprotected pick, they raised the stakes on themselves this season. Not only did they no longer have any incentive to tank; they had to make the playoffs to ensure they weren't potentially handing over a high lottery pick.

Instead, at 0-6, the Pelicans are the only winless team in the Western Conference. They've lost three of their six games by at least 30 points, too. They did have close losses to the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers, which suggests all hope isn't necessarily lost this season, but it's already getting late on them early in the year.

If the Pelicans can't take advantage of their next two games against the Charlotte Hornets and injury-ravaged Dallas Mavericks, head coach Willie Green might not be employed for much longer. That may only be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to salvaging the Pelicans' long-term outlook.

Dallas Mavericks

With their fans still reeling from the out-of-nowhere Luka Dončić trade, the Mavericks received a lifeline on lottery night when they won the rights to the No. 1 overall pick. To absolutely no one's surprise, they used that pick on Duke forward Cooper Flagg, who was only the fourth freshman ever to be named the AP's National Player of the Year.

With Kyrie Irving sidelined by a torn ACL, the Mavericks decided to shoehorn Flagg in as their starting point guard right away. The results have been mixed at best. He's averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and only 2.9 assists in 32.7 minutes per game while shooting a dismal 38.8 percent overall and 30.8 percent from three-point range.

The rest of the Mavericks haven't been much better. Their 110-102 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday put them at 2-5 on the season, which has them ahead of only the Pelicans in the West. Anthony Davis, the key piece whom the Mavs got in return for Dončić, already suffered a low-grade calf strain and has missed their past two games. And Caleb Martin, whom they flipped Quentin Grimes for, has played a total of 50 minutes.

Irving's eventual return should help restore balance to the Mavericks' offense, pushing Flagg into more of a secondary playmaking role. The Mavs just have to hope they don't dig themselves into too deep of an early-season hole for Irving to help salvage. Luckily, unlike the Pelicans, they do have full control over their 2026 first-round pick.

Indiana Pacers

When Haliburton tore his ACL in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, it became immediately apparent that the Pacers weren't heading for another deep playoff run in 2025-26. When Myles Turner left them empty-handed in free agency to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, it was even more clear that they were headed for a gap year.

The bad breaks haven't relented ever since. Backup point guard T.J. McConnell suffered a hamstring injury in the Pacers' first preseason game that's expected to sideline him for at least a month. Andrew Nembhard suffered a shoulder injury in their season opener that has kept him out ever since. Obi Toppin suffered a partial stress fracture in his right foot and is expected to be out until at least February, while Bennedict Mathurin is week-to-week with a right big toe sprain.

The injury-ravaged Pacers did secure a 114-109 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, but that's their only W of the season so far. Pascal Siakam is doing everything in his power to keep the Pacers competitive most nights, but he's fighting an uphill battle given the length of their nightly injury report.

The good news for the Pacers is that they traded the No. 23 pick in the 2025 draft to the Pelicans in exchange for their fully unprotected 2026 first-round pick. At the rate they're going early on, that's a virtual lock to be a top-10 pick, if not top-eight. The Pelicans proceeded to flip that pick and their fully unprotected 2026 first-rounder to move up 10 spots and select Maryland center Derik Queen. Not great, Bob!

Ja Morant

Ja Morant began the season on a high note by tallying 35 points on 13-of-20 shooting, three rebounds, three assists, two threes and one steal in a 128-122 win over the Pelicans. It's largely been downhill for both Morant and the Grizzlies ever since.

Morant finished with a season-low eight points on 3-of-14 shooting in a 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. After the game, when asked what he noticed, he replied: "According to [the coaching staff], probably don't play me, honestly. That's basically what the message was. It's cool."

In the wake of those comments, the Grizzlies wound up suspending Morant for one game for conduct detrimental to the team. He missed their 117-104 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, but he was back for their 114-106 loss to the Detroit Pistons the following night.

There's still time for tensions to simmer, but this isn't the first time that Morant has clashed with his coaching staff. According to both Sam Amick, Fred Katz and Joe Verdon along with longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, he was frustrated with the Grizzlies' offense last year as well. At a certain point, the Grizzlies have to decide whether building around Morant is worth all of the accompanying headaches.

Early-season injuries

From a general NBA fan perspective, the rash of early-season injuries might be the single most disappointing thing thus far this season (outside of New Orleans, of course). Dončić has already returned from the finger sprain and left lower leg contusion that caused him to miss three games, but other stars aren't as lucky.

Davis has missed the past two games with a calf strain, although his return may not be far away. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been cleared for contract basketball after suffering a right hamstring strain on Oct. 26, so he appears to be nearing his return as well. Meanwhile, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee and is expected to be sidelined for at least a month. Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller has been out since suffering a shoulder subluxation against the Sixers and is set to miss at least two more weeks.

Even rookies haven't been able to dodge the injury bug. San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper is expected to miss multiple weeks with a calf strain, per ESPN. Grizzlies center Zach Edey underwent surgery on his left ankle in early June and is expected to miss up to 2-3 months.

The NBA is far more enjoyable when more squads are at full strength. As players work their way back into peak game shape, we can only hope that they avoid more soft-tissue injuries.