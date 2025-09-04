What a perfect 2025 season looks like for every NBA Western Conference team

The NBA's Western Conference has been the superior conference since the 2000s. The depth of talent is bonkers, and dragging out wins on this side is no small feat.

The eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies won 48(!) games in 2025. That win threshold would've been good enough for fifth in the East last year. Everybody can't make it in the West with the talent in the conference being so deep.

Some squads should focus on internal growth this upcoming season. There are probably seven teams that enter training camp with realistic championship expectations out West, but that doesn't mean those other teams shouldn't go out on their swords in their own ways.

Best case scenario for each Western Conference team

Dallas Mavericks: Flagg proves he's a stud

The Mavericks don't even have Kyrie Irving — why are they the first team on the list? We're doing this list in alphabetical order, and if Kyrie were healthy, the Mavs would certainly be a team mentioned in the upper echelon out West.

The fallout of the Luka Dončić hasn't left the city of Dallas, but Cooper Flagg can mitigate the pain. Flagg is the best American prospect in a while with his do-it-all skill set. This season will be a major success for Dallas if Flagg shows signs of superstardom.

With Irving sidelined to start the year, it'll be a tough ask for the Mavs to be a top team in the West. Anthony Davis is still one of the league's most feared threats, but without Irving's dynamic scoring, the Mavs could struggle offensively.

Klay Thompson shooting the skin off the ball is another best-case scenario for Dallas. His game could age like wine, considering he's a sharpshooter who never depended on athleticism. A healthy Irving, thriving Flagg, consistent Klay, and dominant AD is a recipe for a monster team next season (or if Irving can return this year).

Denver Nuggets: Win the title

The additions of Cam Johnson and Jonas Valančiūnas put the Nuggets in an unfamiliar situation. Denver is a legit contender, but they finally have a backup big and a shooter who can do more.

Nikola Jokić's on/off has been a talking point throughout his career due to how dreadful Denver becomes when he sits. The Nuggets were plus-21.3 with Jokic on the floor in 2025 per Cleaning The Glass. As the best player on Earth, Jokić is that impactful, but the Nuggets weren't doing the team any favors trotting out the backup bigs they have over the years.

Valančiūnas isn't the post-up wrecking ball he was at his peak, but he's a starting-level center coming off the bench for a team with championship aspirations — that's dangerous. Cam Johnson is a flat out upgrade from Michael Porter Jr.

Johnson can put the ball on the floor, acting as a connector. He's not a black hole like Porter. Johnson and Valančiūnas are new pieces who aim to help Denver hoist the Larry O for the second time this decade.

Golden State Warriors: Maximize Jimmy and Steph's minutes

Draymond Green is already writing checks that Steph Curry (and now Jimmy Butler) have to cash — again. Green says the Warriors are winning the chip this year. Confidence is key, and it's not like they don't have the top-end talent to believe they have a shot.

It was unfortunate when Curry went down in the second round last year; he and Butler were building immense chemistry. The duo was plus-5.3 in 529 minutes together last season.

Butler has always been a player who looks for his teammates before finishing his own shot.

We know he can go bizirk in a playoff setting, and limiting his responsibilities as a scorer will preserve his legs for a deep run. Curry hasn't had a complete number two like this since All-Star Andrew Wiggins in 2022. Getting the most from the Curry and Butler duo may not result in a title, but it's the Warriors' best shot.

Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson is an All-Star

With the addition of four-time scoring champ and 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant, the Houston Rockets are one of the preseason favorites to snatch the crown. Durant is the missing ingredient on a team that didn't have a consistent you-can-count-on-him go-to scorer.

With Durant band-aiding the present, the Rockets still want to see who pops from their young core. Alperen Şengün took his All-Star leap last season and will look to clean up his finishing at the rim (65 percent as a big is not great).

The young pesky defenders, Tari Eason and Jabri Smith Jr., will lock up and terrorize opponents. So will Amen Thompson.

Thompson was first-team All-Defense in 2025, and that's only the beginning of his story. Thompson upped his scoring to 15.7 points in the playoffs. The efficiency numbers need work, but that consistent level of scoring with his world-level defense is enticing.

He's been dubbed by plenty as the next breakout star. His surge to superstardom only helps the Rockets achieve their ultimate goal.

LA Clippers: Older guys stay healthy and have a chance

The only criticism one could have about the Clippers is their geriatric roster. The names, archetypes, and playing styles look good on paper until you see the age column.

The best players in Ingelwood are all born before 1994, except Ivica Zubac and John Collins. Chris Paul, James Harden, and Brook Lopez are all '80s babies. For context, 2026 projected first overall pick AJ Dybantsa was born in 2007.

The Clippers have an old roster, but they are talented. The additions of Bradley Beal, John Collins, and Brook Lopez put the Clippers in the running for the best offseason. Chris Paul returning to LA for his final year is a storybook ending, but he'll still contribute to winning basketball when he plays.

If Kawhi Leonard can stay healthy, this deep roster has a shot. James Harden was magnificent in the regular season, but his playoff struggles are widely known. The Clippers need a robotic Kawhi and health on their side to push the teams at the top.

Los Angeles Lakers: Luka Dončić reminds the world who he is

We've never seen a team with LeBron James rostered feature him as a second fiddle. James could very well get his usual numbers and wind up on an All-NBA team, but this Lakers season is the story of Luka.

The world (mainly Dallas) turned its back on the Slovenian superstar. His response in year two in LA could be one for the archives. It was swept under the rug due to narratives, but Luka was pretty solid after getting shipped to the Lakers. He averaged 28/8/8 in 28 regular-season games while being "out of shape".

A motivated and determined Luka will aim to set the league on fire. That starts with regaining his shot consistency and competing on defense. He can't be the worst defender in the league next year.

Not only was Luka traded in the middle of the night, but his peers are passing him. They don't have more total accomplishments, but Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have rings.

Shai snagged an MVP in his dominant season last year. Luka has neither of those. Shai and Tatum are players he's competing against to determine who will be the wing/ball handler of the era. I ponder again — how will Luka respond?

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant recapturing his flame

Similar to Luka, the perception of Ja Morant has shifted a ton. Once crowned, the small guard who could lead a team is now being doubted and maybe put in trade talks.

The Grizzlies traded away Desmond Bane this offseason, displaying high hopes in Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. They were the trio, and now it's up to the duo to make some noise. But it starts with Ja.

Morant has been in the mix for everything besides basketball the last two seasons. The storylines behind Ja weren't his breathtaking dunks; they were "Is he healthy?" "Stop that celebration". The best-case scenario for Memphis is Morant returning to form.

The point guard who averaged 30 points in his first playoff series is the one Memphis needs to step up. Jackson Jr. was impressive as a scorer and defender last year; he's doing his part. Ja needs to hop on board.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Get over the hump

Remember the days when the Timberwolves routinely won fewer than 30 games a season? With the potential face of the league, Anthony Edwards, on their side, those days are done. Not only have the Timberwolves stopped being a walking dumpster fire, but they have also solidified themselves as one of the best teams in the West. They've graduated as a franchise and must be taken seriously as they've made the conference Finals back-to-back years.

Edwards may be the face of the league because of his awesome playing style and elite ability. He's must-see TV. Edwards already has an All-Time poster collection on his resume, and he led the league in 3-pointers made last year — the dichotomy of Ant-Man.

His growth is key to the team's chances of getting out of the Western Conference Finals, and so is Jaden McDaniels. The offensive flashes of McDaniels always come and go, but last season looked like a real building block.

McDaniels can attack closeouts with his slithery frame and shot 70 percent at the rim as a forward (80th percentile). McDainles' knockdown shooting will continue to command closeouts if he maintains a 38 percent clip, similar to his 2025 playoff performance. He's a go-to stopper on the other side of the ball, but another leap from McDaniels on offense can propel the Wolves.

New Orleans Pelicans: The young core thrives

The Pelicans are not a team whose goal should be to win as many games as possible. The players will have that mentality, but the front office has to think bigger picture.

Zion Williamson has played 70 games once in his career. The time is ticking on the Williamson hope watch. Hoping he puts together a nice season so he can regain some traded value isn't the worst idea.

You'd get a massive return to pair with Trey Murphy III. Murphy has a portability aspect to his game that can be understated. He can shoot it, slam on rim protectors, and play without the ball. Murphy can fit next to a healthy star.

The Pelicans spent a heavy penny to obtain the rights of Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. If those two are legit players, it speeds up the Pelicans' rebuilding process.

But there's no need to rush things. Discovering if Jordan Poole can replicate his Warriors days could alter how New Orleans evaluates its future. He's not a make-or-break prospect, but it would help them if they knew that they had a sixth man they could count on for the long haul.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Repeat

The Thunder locked up their big three this offseason after securing their first title in team history. Shai is a top-three player in the sport, Jalen Williams was All-NBA and All-Defensive, and Chet Holmgren was one of the best rim protectors on a per-minute basis.

With those ginormous extensions in play, Chet must continue to develop offensively for the future. OKC has impact players on cheap contracts now, but those guys will need paydays eventually, and the team's trajectory falls on the big three.

Shai and Dub are already elite option threats, and Chet has the potential and skill level to get there — a big man who knocks down triples and anchors a defense is invaluable. Chet's footwork is clean enough that you believe he'll develop a post game that he can rely on sparingly. No team is running their offense through Chet in the post, but he has to be able to take advantage when teams go small.

Chet's ascension is the best-case scenario for the long-term future. As presently constructed, the Thunder are still deep and should be confident that they can become the first repeat champions since the Warriors in the late 2010s.

Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker doesn't return to early career turmoil

Durant and Beal are out, and Mr. Suns is still in. Not only did Book lose his running mates, but his coach was fired again. Book is going on his eighth coach in his 10-year career.

The beginning of his Phoenix run looked like 23, 24, 21, 19, and 34 wins. It took Book until year 5 to sniff 30 wins in a season.

He was known as an empty stats shot chucker during this hellish tenure. The world realized he was an impactful bucket getter once Phoenix acquired Chris Paul (and in the bubble), and Book has been playing some form of winning basketball since.

The additions of Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks suggest that the Suns are still trying to assemble a winner around Booker. Their effort is saluted.

It would be unfortunate to see Book at the bottom of the pit again after playing meaningful basketball for half a decade. Being a competent team with play-in goals is the best-case scenario for the Durantless Suns this year.

Portland Trail Blazers: Build on their lockdown defense

I'll say it, the Portland Trail Blazers have a chance to be last year's Detroit Pistons. If the Blazers weren't in such a murderous Western Conference, I'd be picking them to make the postseason. They have something that travels: defense.

According to NBA.com, the Blazers had the fifth-best defense from February onward. That type of run doesn't feel flukey because they have the defensive infrastructure to do it again.

Donovan Clingan is young, but he'll be an elite rim protector if he's not there already. Opponents shot a scared-to-shoot-it 49 percent at the rim with Clingan as the nearest defender per PBP Stats. That's on par with Victor Wembanyama.

Clingan has dogs on the wing who prevent drives to the cup. Toumani Camara made All-Defense last year, and Deni Avdija can guard up to four positions with no issues. Adding Jrue Holiday to the fray makes things even more chained up.

2023 third overall pick Scoot Henderson is due for a nice year, but Portland is past waiting on his growth. This team is built around head coach Chauncey Billups' defensive mentality, and they have the horses to go.

Sacramento Kings: Pick a side

The best-case scenario for the Sacramento Kings would be if they finally pick what they want to do. Are the Kings trying to compete or shoot for the 2026 draft?

Trying to compete with this roster in this Western Conference appears to be malpractice. You could psych yourself into thinking, "maybe this thing can work with a full season of Zach LaVine," but what does "work" mean? We've seen the DeMar DeRozan Zach LaVine with a poor rim protector behind them movie before.

That team isn't getting far. Domantas Sabonis is a negative defender, but still has positive value. He's a triple-double threat and Angel Reese on the boards.

Stripping everything down and trading a player with the most value is the best the Kings can do in 2026. Prepare for the future, don't stay in mediocrity like you did before the 2023 run.

San Antonio Spurs: Wemby in the MVP race pushes the Spurs into the playoffs

A prospect rarely lives up to the hype as quickly as Wembanyama did. He was an All-Star in his second year and the runaway favorite for Defensive Player of the Year before he was sidelined for the remainder of the year. Wemby also took steps to add efficiency to his shooting.

With his Goliath height, firing 8.8 3-pointerss a game is unheard of, but he's starting to make them. Suppose Wemby gets to around 37/38 percent from deep with his game-breaking defense, then watch out. He'll be in the MVP race and has a good shot at winning if the Spurs win more games.

It's a mega-talented roster around Wemby. De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and Devin Vassell is a solid group around the generational French player. There are a lot of guards here, but talent takes precedence over fit when constructing a young team that plans to grow.

The Spurs plan on winning now, but winning starts with making the postseason. This isn't a championship roster, but the experience of tasting playoff basketball can go a long way. The West is a bloodbath, but the Spurs have a legit top-five player in the conference. The playoffs should always be the goal with talents like that on the roster.

Utah Jazz: Find out who's the future

The Jazz are another team that won't sniff the playoffs, and that's fine. They are in a different stage. They swung on plenty of draft picks over the years, and with John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson out the door, we'll see what guys are made of.

Keyonta George comes to mind. What's his elite skill? He's a solid ball-handler, but what is he doing with those handles? The flashes from Isaiah Collier were promising. Collier appears to be a next-level passer; Utah can build on that.

Ace Bailey is a good fit next to Collier on paper. Bailey doesn't have the strongest handle, but Collier can put him in position to shine with on-target passes. Does Bailey grow out of needing to be spoon-fed, and light up the league as a shot creator? Utah needs to find out if those glimpses are real.

Getting off Lauri Markkanen is part of Utah's best-case scenario. He doesn't stunt the growth of young players like ball-dominant guards do because he spaces the floor at a 99th percentile level, but Lauri is still a go-to guy, and that title needs to be passed on to one of the Jazz's young players.