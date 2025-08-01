Phoenix Suns full preseason schedule: Every game and how to watch

The Phoenix Suns have officially announced their preseason schedule ahead of the 2025-26 season. This means that we are two months away from finding out how the Suns will look after flipping most of their roster this past offseason.

Devin Booker will remain as is, continuing to develop his career into a hall of resume. The addition of Jalen Green will give him the opportunity to flourish in a new role. We'll see how Mark Williams responds to playoff expectations in Phoenix.

Although the preseason doesn't count towards a team’s success in the regular season, it's a great teaser for fans to tune in to see where the team may be ending come April.

Phoenix Suns 2025 preseason schedule

The Suns are among multiple teams who have announced their preseason schedule. They will be playing four games, against three teams, two of which will be played in China, one in the California desert and the last one at home. Below are their scheduled games.

Oct 3: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:00 p.m. PT, Palm Desert, CA

Oct 10: Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets, 5:00 a.m. PT, Macao China

Oct 12: Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns, 4:00 a.m. PT, Macao China

Oct 14: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns, 7:00 p.m. PT, Phoenix, AZ

The full regular season schedule should be released in late August.

Where to watch Suns preseason

The NBA has yet to release their TV schedule, but the Phoenix Suns will have all their games on their local TV network, Arizona Family, which can be found in the Phoenix, Arizona area. Unfortunately, NBA preseason games are usually not available on NBA League Pass.

Why are the Suns playing in China?

The NBA has been one of the first American sports to jump on, turning the league into global entertainment. Based on the increase of international players in the league, it's working.

Part of that process in turning the league into a global powerhouse is by having games, whether it's regular season or preseason games, overseas. Last year, the league had two games between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers in Paris. Every year since 2004, the NBA has held games in China, and this year, the Suns and Nets were selected.

Which games are the most exciting?

The Suns are testing to see what type of team they have. After the changes they made, it's up in the air whether they can be a playoff team. Even with Kevin Durant, the Suns failed to make the Play-In Tournament. Putting Jalen Green and Dillion Brooks in place of Durant, it doesn't seem likely they will make noise.

The game that will present Phoenix fans on where the team is, is the final game against the Lakers. That game will be the most exciting because that's when the starters will play. They get to see the first steps of what a Booker and Green backcourt will look like ahead of the regular season.