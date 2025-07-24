Phoenix Suns pick up key reserve after he's cut by the Lakers

More depth for the Phoenix Suns next season is on the way. The Suns have claimed former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin off free agency waivers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. This pick up for Phoenix comes after Goodwin was waived by the Lakers to create roster space. The Lakers used that roster space to sign Marcus Smart.

Jordan Goodwin's NBA Career

Goodwin is known for being a gritty and tough point guard. Goodwin has been in the NBA since the 2021-22 season and has played for four teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Washington Wizards.

Goodwin last played for the Suns in the 2023-24 season, where he played in 40 games, averaging 5.0 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. That same season, the Suns waived Goodwin at the deadline, where he was then picked up by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Goodwin played in 17 games for the Grizzlies and started in 12 of them, averaging 10.0 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. In the offseason, he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Last season, Goodwin went back and forth between the Lakers' G League team, South Bay. Goodwin played in 29 total games with the Lakers last season, averaging 5.6 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, while shooting 43.8 percent from the field.

How will Jordan Goodwin fit in with the Suns?

The Suns will likely use Goodwin as a second or third option off the bench in their backcourt. Phoenix has been very active this offseason through the draft and the Kevin Durant trade in reshaping its roster.

The Suns' starting backcourt is set to feature Devin Booker and 2021 No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green, who is one of the main pieces that Phoenix acquired in the Durant trade last month. Jared Butler, who the Suns signed on Wednesday to a one-year deal, will be a second option in the Suns' backcourt with Grayson Allen.

That leaves a third option spot for Goodwin and guard Collin Gillespie. It'll be interesting to see what role Goodwin has on the Suns roster as the season goes on, and if he's a player that Phoenix decides to keep on their roster for the whole year.