Predicting who gets the Atlanta Hawks' final three roster spots

After a flurry of activity at the beginning of the 2025 offseason, the Atlanta Hawks have been relatively quiet in recent days. New general manager Onsi Saleh made a couple of big splashes with Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and he also executed a draft-day deal with the New Orleans Pelicans that has drawn rave reviews from across the basketball world. Still, there is more work to be done with Atlanta's roster, including three open roster spots.

More specifically, the Hawks currently have 13 players under standard NBA contracts and two players on Two-Way contracts. That leaves Atlanta with two standard roster spots and one Two-Way spot open to add to the roster. Quickly, let's take a look at who is on board for the Hawks.

The Top 7 -- Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Kristaps Porzingis

Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Kristaps Porzingis The Depth Pieces -- Luke Kennard, Kobe Bufkin, Nikola Đurišić, Vit Krejci, Asa Newell, Mo Gueye

Luke Kennard, Kobe Bufkin, Nikola Đurišić, Vit Krejci, Asa Newell, Mo Gueye The Two-Ways -- Jacob Toppin, Eli Ndiaye

It is quite difficult to flat-out predict who might occupy the last three spots for the Hawks, particularly given the potential that Atlanta could look outside the organization. When it comes to external free agents, things have been rather quiet for the Hawks, though a murmur did emerge regarding old friend Al Horford this week. Alas, there are plenty of internal candidates as well, and here is a look at some options.

An unknown external option

Outside of a chance at Horford, it seems relatively likely that the Hawks won't be able to lure a big name using their remaining space under the luxury tax line. Atlanta does have the bi-annual exception to offer if Saleh wants to do so, but things have been exceptionally quiet around the league in unrestricted free agency for about a week now. The Hawks could also perhaps add a Two-Way from the outside, but that might be even more difficult to project.

Specifically, the Hawks could use another wing (perhaps Amir Coffey?) and an argument could be made that another center option could be appealing, perhaps in the archetype of Precious Achiuwa. Atlanta could also be in the market for one more ball-handler, with options like Malcolm Brogdon, Cameron Payne, Dalano Banton, and Monte Morris still on the market.

Keaton Wallace

Wallace, a 26-year-old guard who is the brother of OKC's Cason Wallace, appeared in 31 games for the Hawks on a Two-Way contract a season ago. He performed admirably in the role, including a handful of starts in games in which Trae Young was unavailable. Wallace is a strong point-of-attack defender who can knock down a perimeter jumper. At the same time, he's on the older side from a developmental perspective, and his efficiency (50.3 percent true shooting) wasn't fantastic last season. Wallace was tendered a Two-Way qualifying offer by the Hawks and, if he would be willing to sign it and come back in the same role, Atlanta would be thrilled. He could also end up signing for the veteran minimum, and Wallace was seen around the team during Las Vegas Summer League.

Adam Flagler

Flagler was a surprise inclusion on Atlanta's Summer League roster after spending two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He appeared in 37 NBA games with the Thunder last season, earning a championship ring in the process, and Flagler is an established scorer and shooter at the G League level. He is a career 40 percent-plus three-point shooter as a pro and college player, and Flagler would certainly be qualified for at least a Two-Way if the Hawks want to offer one.

Kobe Johnson

Johnson is the younger brother of Hawks forward Jalen Johnson. It would be a surprise if he ended up on a standard contract, but Johnson could be a Two-Way option. He is a work in progress on offense, but Johnson has real tools defensively and ties to the organization.

Jack McVeigh

McVeigh shined in Atlanta's Summer League win on Monday, scoring 21 points on 10 shots. The 6'8 forward from Australia is a proven shooter as a professional, and he spent last season on a Two-Way with the Houston Rockets. McVeigh is already 29 years old, which perhaps outlines why he is available, but he is a pro-quality option.

More Atlanta Hawks news and analysis: