It’s August 29, 2025, and the NBA free agency landscape remains one of the most barren in recent memory. Russell Westbrook, despite averaging 13 points off the bench for Denver, is still without a home. Jonathan Kuminga is doing everything in his power to avoid suiting up for the Golden State Warriors, while the “core four” of restricted free agents continue to turn away phone calls their agents won’t entertain.

With the 2025-26 regular season approaching faster than fans realize, players are running out of time. What began as bold salary demands has shifted into a growing fear of missing roster spots altogether. Whether it’s Cam Thomas, Quentin Grimes, or even Josh Giddey, the reality is clear: some players are running out of options. Here are four unrestricted free agents and where they could land by late October.

Ben Simmons: New York Knicks

When you look at the Knicks’ roster construction, something still feels missing. Whether it’s a reliable backup point guard or another versatile forward off the bench, New York looks just one piece away from breaking through in the Eastern Conference alongside the Cavaliers.

Enter Ben Simmons, who’s been loosely tied to the Knicks throughout free agency and could still be in the mix. Simmons began last season with the Brooklyn Nets before reaching a buyout and finishing with the Clippers. Across 51 games (24 off the bench), he averaged 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 22 minutes per game.

He’s far removed from his All-Star peak, but Simmons’ size and playmaking still hold value. Under Mike Brown — whose track record with forwards (see: LeBron James) is well documented — Simmons could serve as a stabilizing veteran presence. The question is whether he can still perform under the NBA’s brightest spotlight.

Malik Beasley: Miami Heat

This one carries some irony, considering Miami guard Terry Rozier’s recent gambling investigation, but Beasley’s fit in a Heat uniform makes plenty of sense.

Last season with Detroit, Beasley finished as the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 16.3 points while shooting 41.6% from deep across all 82 games. His sharpshooting was pivotal in helping the Pistons reach the postseason, where they gave the Knicks a competitive first-round series.

Miami, meanwhile, lost Duncan Robinson and currently lacks a dependable three-point weapon. With Rozier still on the roster but rumored to be on the move, Beasley could step in as both a replacement shooter and a reliable veteran presence. And with his name cleared of any wrongdoing, the Heat might just find their floor-spacing solution.

Al Horford: Golden State Warriors

Shockingly, the Warriors are the only team yet to make a single offseason addition. No matter how you spin it, Golden State’s roster looks dangerously thin despite confidence from Draymond Green and others.

That’s where Al Horford comes in. At 39, his defensive mobility isn’t what it used to be, but his skillset still meshes with Steve Kerr’s system. In 27.6 minutes for Boston last season, Horford averaged 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds, helping the Celtics reach the second round.

He may no longer anchor a defense, but his spacing, IQ, and mentorship could be invaluable for a Warriors team that, outside of Curry, Green, and Jimmy Butler, skews very young. Imagine how much faster Quentin Post could develop with Horford as his mentor.

Malcolm Brogdon: Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland feels like the perfect landing spot for Malcolm Brogdon — even if it doesn’t jump off the page at first glance. The Cavaliers let Ty Jerome walk and replaced him with Lonzo Ball, an addition that looks better on paper than in practice given Ball’s injury history. Rookie Tyrese Proctor is a candidate to step in, but is a 64-win team really going to put its trust in a rookie guard?

That’s where Brogdon fits. The 32-year-old spent 24 games with the Wizards last season before injuries derailed his year. His scoring, efficiency, and steals all dipped to career lows, but his experience and stability could be exactly what Cleveland needs until Garland returns from a foot injury.

For Brogdon, Cleveland isn’t about reliving past glory — it’s about short-term redemption and a chance to contribute to a contender.