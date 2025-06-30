Projected Blazers lineup after DeAndre Ayton's shocking contract buyout

The Portland Trail Blazers and Deandre Ayton have agreed to a contract buyout, making the former No. 1 overall pick a free agent. Ayton was entering the final year of his deal worth $35.6 million, and despite clearing more than $14.1 million in earnings through the buyout, he's now free to sign with any team.

Deandre Ayton is free to sign with any team despite earning greater than $14.1M+.



The waiver restriction for second apron teams only applies during the regular season.



He had $35.6M left on an expiring contract. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 30, 2025

While the news comes as a shock on paper, it had been brewing beneath the surface. Portland was overloaded at the center position, and Ayton, while coming off a productive season, appeared to be the odd man out.

Last year’s rookie standout, Donovan Clingan, emerged as a two-way threat and showed enough promise to demand a larger role moving forward. Robert Williams III, although sidelined for most of last season, remains a key piece in the franchise’s long-term plans.

And if that wasn’t enough, the Blazers doubled down during the 2025 NBA Draft, selecting 7-footer Yang Hansen with the 15th overall pick. Hansen has drawn early praise for how well his skill set could translate to the NBA, only intensifying speculation that Ayton’s days in Portland were numbered.

Portland Trail Blazers updated depth chart:

Position Starters Bench Second Bench PG Jrue Holiday Scoot Henderson Dalano Banton SG Shaedon Sharpe Toumani Camara SF Deni Avdija Matisse Thybulle PF Jerami Grant Kris Murray Duop Reath C Donovan Clingan Robert Williams III Yang Hansen

With Ayton out, the frontcourt rotation is officially centered on youth and upside. Whether that translates into wins is yet to be seen, but the direction is finally defined — and it doesn’t include Ayton.

A window opens in free agency

Ayton’s departure also opens up over $30 million in cap space, giving Portland real flexibility in free agency. The biggest names — LeBron James, Fred VanVleet and James Harden — have all already recommitted to their respective teams. But there’s still value on the market, especially if Portland looks to solidify its wing rotation.

With a crowded guard room already featuring Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, the logical next step is to add a veteran presence on the wing — someone who can shoot, defend and mentor a young core.

Names like Duncan Robinson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith make sense as potential additions who could balance the roster and elevate Portland into play-in — or even playoff — territory.

DeAndre Ayton gone, but offseason just beginning

Ayton is just the first domino to fall in what could be a pivotal offseason for Portland. After four straight seasons without a playoff appearance, the franchise has shown signs of turning the corner, and some uncertainty in the West's middle class could create an opening.

The cap space is there. The young talent is in place. The clock is ticking. Now it’s up to the front office to make the most of it.