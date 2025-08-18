Projected Bucks starting lineup and depth chart after all the offseason dust has settled

The Milwaukee Bucks might’ve had one of the most hectic offseasons in recent memory, without truly knowing what they were in store for. After spending seven seasons with the Bucks, Brook Lopez took his talents to the Los Angeles Clippers, signing a two-year, $17.9 million contract. A few days later, Milwaukee shocked the league by signing Myles Turner, leaving fans wondering how they could afford such a move.

Mere hours later, the Bucks waived guard Damian Lillard in an attempt to create long-term cap space, ending the two-year partnership between both sides. Follow that up with the departure of Pat Connaughton and the signing of Cole Anthony, and Milwaukee suddenly became the most talked-about team in the NBA.

Still, many questions remain, and whether they’ll get answered is something only time will tell. For now, here’s everything you need to know about the 2025–26 Milwaukee Bucks — and a few lingering thoughts the public is waiting on.

Milwaukee Bucks' traditional depth chart

Position Starting Lineup Bench Second Bench PG Kevin Porter Jr. Cole Anthony Ryan Rollins SG Gary Trent Jr. AJ. Green Gary Harris SF Kyle Kuzma Taurean Prince Chris Livingston PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobby Portis C Myles Turner Jericho Sims

Milwaukee Bucks' modern depth chart

Guards — Kevin Porter Jr., Cole Anthony, Ryan Rollins

Wings — Gary Trent Jr., A.J. Green, Gary Harris

Forwards — Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Taurean Prince, Bobby Portis, Chris Livingston

Centers — Myles Turner, Jericho Sims

Can Myles Turner fill the offensive gap?

After years of trade rumors and speculation, it seemed as if Myles Turner’s time with the Indiana Pacers was secure when he reached Game 7 of the NBA Finals just weeks before free agency. In one of the most shocking signings of the offseason, Turner agreed to a four-year, $107 million contract with the Bucks — the very team he helped eliminate in the first round of the playoffs.

Now the ultimate question is how much impact Turner can have as a solidified second scoring option. In 72 games last season, he averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks on 48/40/77 shooting splits. Having stated in his Milwaukee press conference his desire to play on a competitive roster, Turner will need to back up those words with production.

Turner’s style thrived in Indiana thanks to an elite facilitator in Tyrese Haliburton. But in Milwaukee, the offense runs through Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the team’s lack of a steady playmaker raises questions. Kevin Porter Jr. averaged just 3.7 assists last season. Can he consistently find Turner while also feeding Antetokounmpo? That’s easier said than done.

What does Kyle Kuzma look like over a full season?

In an attempt to bolster their offense, the Bucks brought in Kyle Kuzma just before the February 6 trade deadline. Coming off his worst season since his Lakers days, Milwaukee hoped a change of scenery would spark his 2024–25 campaign. Unfortunately, little changed. He averaged roughly the same scoring numbers while showing inconsistent offensive production night after night.

Kuzma now has the opportunity to play his first full season with the Bucks — assuming he isn’t dealt by the midseason trade deadline again. How will his touches be adjusted now that Myles Turner has been added? Can he find a rhythm as a reliable third option? If he can, his production might help secure his fourth playoff appearance in nine seasons. If not, Kuzma could quickly become the next starter on the chopping block.

How big is Cole Anthony’s role off the bench?

When news broke that the Bucks had signed Cole Anthony off waivers, there was plenty of excitement. Buried in Orlando’s crowded guard rotation, Anthony slipped to the third option behind Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black, never truly being given the chance to shine. In Milwaukee, he now has the opportunity to be a pivotal piece of the second unit.

It will be interesting to see how his usage develops — and whether he can push Kevin Porter Jr. for a starting role. Last season, Anthony averaged 9.4 points in 18.4 minutes, shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.3% from three. While those numbers may look league-average on paper, his defensive intensity and energy raised his value. If Milwaukee can tap into that, Anthony could quietly emerge as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.