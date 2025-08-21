Projected Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart after all the offseason dust has settled

The Cleveland Cavaliers were dominant in 2024-25. They were a well-oiled machine on both ends of the floor, seemingly poised to overcome their past playoff shortcomings. Then, things ended sourly, thanks to the unstoppable force known as the Indiana Pacers' incredible run of destiny to the NBA Finals, leaving them shell-shocked.

Cleveland cruised to a 64-18 record and the third-best net rating in the Association en route to the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed. It was the second-most successful regular season in franchise history, and their best non-LeBron James campaign in decades. Alas, the Pacers wiped the feel-good story away with a five-game second-round postseason exit.

However, following a disappointing result, the Cavs ostensibly have faith in the nucleus that led them to their doom (Indy). From the top down, they've expressed patience and belief this offseason. The front office appears set on running it back, including a long-term contract extension for president of basketball operations Koby Altman. Cleveland made some moves around the edges, though they expect better results this time, especially given the state of the East.

Projected Cleveland Cavaliers traditional depth chart

Position Player Player Player PG Darius Garland* Lonzo Ball Craig Porter Jr. SG Donovan Mitchell Sam Merrill Tyrese Proctor SF Max Strus De'Andre Hunter Jaylon Tyson PF Evan Mobley Dean Wade Luke Travers C Jarrett Allen Larry Nance Jr. Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Will replacing Ty Jerome with Lonzo Ball prove beneficial to the Cavs?

Acquiring Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls this summer was the writing on the wall for Ty Jerome. The latter signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies shortly after, which seems like an affordable number, especially given his production. Nevertheless, that $9 million average annual value would've been much higher for a Cavs club over the second apron, so they brought in the former.

Jerome thrived in Cleveland as a reserve combo guard. He thrived in a spark plug role and finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Ball may not be able to fill his void as a scorer, though he counteracts that with versatility, playmaking, defense and ball-handling. Their archetypes are vastly different, which isn't necessarily bad; the Cavs can use variety.

Do the Cavs have enough in the frontcourt behind Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen?

Larry Nance Jr. and Dean Wade are the primary backups behind their elite big man duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Does that sound like a frontcourt ready to compete for a title? How will reigning Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson handle this part of Cleveland's rotation?

Is the answer to Cleveland's forecasted problems down low simply just staggering Mobley and Allen, a move fans have been clamoring for? It might be, but they still figure to be shorthanded in that case, unless Summer League standout Nae'Qwan Tomlin emerges. Not to mention, Nance and Wade have each dealt with a fair share of health issues throughout their respective careers.

Why shouldn't Cleveland win the East?

There shouldn't be any excuse for the Cavs to represent the East in the Finals this upcoming season. The Pacers and Boston Celtics are likely out of the mix as their superstars recover from the torn Achilles they suffered in the playoffs. Cleveland's biggest threat is the New York Knicks, who also brought mostly everyone back, except head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Sportsbooks show a clear gap between the Cavs and Knicks and rest of the East. Nevertheless, Cleveland has more continuity on its side, which is a notable advantage when the margins are this slim. The lack of legitimate bench options to spell Allen and Mobley is another potential swing factor, considering New York has a strong paint presence.