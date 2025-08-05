In his six seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, guard Darius Garland has proven to be a reliable player for the team's recent success. In the second-round playoff series loss to the eventual Eastern Conference Champions, the Indiana Pacers, Garland wasn't at full strength for most of the series, suffering a left big toe injury.

The Pacers knocked off the top-seeded Cavaliers in five games, leading to yet a disappointing end to an impressive first season under head coach Kenny Atkinson, who led Cleveland to a 64-18 record.

Garland has another impressive regular season with the Cavaliers, averaging 20.6 points per game, 6.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. In five postseason games, Garland averaged 18.0 points per game, 5.2 assists, and 2.2 rebounds.

Latest on Darius Garland's injury heading into the season

This offseason, Garland underwent surgery to repair his left big toe injury. Many expect Garland to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, but the Cavaliers guard could miss the beginning of training camp.

Atkinson was recently asked about the health status of Garland going into training camp by Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com

"I don't expect him to, and I want him to take his time with this, and we're not going to push it. We're not going to rush it," said Atkinson.

The Cavaliers traded Ty Jerome to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Lonzo Ball to upgrade their backcourt, but they would like to have Garland back for the start of the regular season.

Projected Cavs lineup with Garland injured

PG SG SF PF C Lonzo Ball Donovan Mitchell Max Strus Evan Mobley Jarrett Allen Craig Porter Jr Sam Merrill De'Andre Hunter Dean Wade Larry Nance Jr Tyrese Proctor Jaylon Tyson Luke Travers Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Entering the 2025 NBA season, the Cavaliers are expected to be one of the top favorites to win the Eastern Conference with Donovan Mitchell once again leading the charge.

Last season with the Cavaliers, Mitchell ranked top 20 in the NBA in scoring, averaging 24.0 points per game, 5.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. The return of Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, and the addition of Ball from the Bulls make Cleveland a serious contender to win the NBA Championship.

While Garland is expected to be back for the start of the season, the Cavaliers' starting lineup still looks impressive even without Garland playing. Here's a look at the projected Cleveland lineup entering training camp.