Projected Celtics lineup after Kristaps Porzingis trade

The Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, and Brooklyn Nets have finalized a three-team trade that will send Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta, Terance Mann and the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to Brooklyn, and Georges Niang to Boston, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

As Boston continues its mission to drop below the second apron, moving Porzingis' $30 million salary to Atlanta achieves just that. In return, the Celtics acquire a sharpshooting forward in Niang — while staying within their financial lane.

Celtics' projected starting lineup without Kristaps Porzingis

PG: Anfernee Simons

SG: Derrick White

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Georges Niang

C: Al Horford*

(*Contingent on Horford re-signing this offseason)

The return for Porzingis was never expected to be massive. After appearing in just 42 games during the regular season and missing most of the second round against the Knicks due to illness, his value had dipped. Still, the Celtics netted a serviceable forward who fits their offensive philosophy.

Niang spent the 2024–25 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to Atlanta midseason for De’Andre Hunter. He averaged 12.1 points per game while shooting 41.3% from three over 28 games with the Hawks — his most productive stretch in the NBA so far.

While he lacks Porzingis’ size (going from 7'2" to 6'7"), Niang brings a more reliable perimeter shot and fits naturally into Joe Mazzulla’s system, which emphasizes spacing and three-point volume. Boston broke multiple records last season for threes made and attempted, and Niang should help keep that rhythm alive.

As for Porzingis, he leaves Boston with a championship ring — helping the team win the 2024 NBA title — but now heads to Atlanta to pair with Trae Young, forming one of the most offensively versatile frontcourts in the East.

Financially, Boston’s main goal has now been realized: they’re officially below the second apron. This relieves the team of draft pick penalties and repeater tax concerns. Most importantly, it ensures they retain their core of Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, both signed through at least the 2028–29 season.