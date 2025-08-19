The Los Angeles Clippers might’ve taken the biggest risks this offseason while gaining the biggest rewards. It all started when the team signed Brook Lopez to a two-year, $17.9 million contract, agreeing to be the backup center behind Ivica Zubac. Then came the waiver-wire acquisition of Bradley Beal, locking him up on a two-year, $11 million deal after a failed season with the Phoenix Suns. Last but not least, the return of Chris Paul had fans thinking it was 2015 all over again, in what will essentially be his last chance to win a championship.

All the pieces have fallen into place, giving the Clippers their best chance at making a deep playoff run since 2021. But alas, there are still a handful of questions and concerns fans around the league have about the Lakers’ “little brother.” Whether it’s the growing age factor or the incoming players, here’s everything you need to know about the 2025–26 Los Angeles Clippers.

Los Angeles Clippers' traditional depth chart

Position Starting Lineup Bench Second Bench PG James Harden Chris Paul Kobe Brown SG Bradley Beal Kris Dunn Cam Christie SF Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. Bogdan Boganovic PF John Collins Nicolas Batum Jordan Miller (TW) C Ivica Zubac Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers' modern depth chart

Guards — James Harden, Chris Paul, Kris Dunn, Kobe Brown

Wings — Bradley Beal, Cam Christie, Bogdan Bogdanovic

Forwards — Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, Derrick Jones Jr., Nicolas Batum, Jordan Miller

Centers — Ivaca Zubac, Brook Lopez

Will age be a benefit or a disadvantage for the Clippers?

After signing Chris Paul as the backup point guard, the Clippers became, on average, the oldest team in NBA history with an average age of 33.2 years. This statistic is interesting for a few reasons. Of the next four teams with the oldest average age, only one made it to the NBA Finals — let alone won the championship: the 1997–98 Chicago Bulls. Holding an average age of 31.7, the Bulls at the time were right behind the Houston Rockets, who sat at 32.0.

The Bulls were a special case for a handful of reasons, primarily because they had the greatest basketball player in the world in Michael Jordan. The other reason was the construction of their roster. Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman rounded out the trio, while role players Steve Kerr and Ron Harper solidified the guard rotation. In Los Angeles’ case, they too are filling similar roles with their own roster construction.

Now, the concern remains whether the wheels can stay on the bus long enough to get the kids to school on time. What does that mean? Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal, and James Harden can’t all be on the verge of missing significant time. After all, they wouldn’t want to start a 40-year-old Chris Paul, who’s already on a projected decline in minutes.

Can Chris Paul turn back the clock?

Listen, nobody in their right mind believed that when Chris Paul returned to Los Angeles, he’d be the same player he was a decade ago. Paul’s seven-year career with the Clippers was a memorable one, filled with consistent production and playoff pushes that helped them overcome numerous first-round upsets.

But let’s face the facts: Paul isn’t as limber as he once was. His speed has declined, his defense has taken a step back, and the urge to play him heavy minutes becomes a long-term concern. On the bright side, Paul did have a productive season with the San Antonio Spurs, showing an increase in assists, steals, and shooting percentages both from the field and beyond the arc.

How scared should teams be of L.A.'s Big Three?

It’s a tale the NBA has seen in recent memory that hasn’t always worked out for the better. The “Big Three” label is one fans often assign to their team in hopes of raising the intimidation factor. The Brooklyn Nets’ trio of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant turned out to be lackluster, while Oklahoma City’s SGA, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren led to greater success.

As for the Clippers, many are labeling Harden, Leonard, and Beal as the next “Big Three.” But there’s one problem that every other Big Three has faced: injuries. Leonard played in just 37 games last season despite being only 33. Beal, at 31, suited up for 53. Harden was the most reliable of the trio, appearing in 79 games and staying healthy throughout the regular season.

The face value of how scary this team can be is still to be determined. There’s a reason the Suns are paying more than $90 million to have Beal not suit up for their team. The names on the jerseys might be intimidating, but as a group, they still need to find their rhythm on the court. If everyone stays healthy, this could be a top-five team in a crowded Western Conference. But if the injuries begin to pile up, Los Angeles could find itself in the same situation as last season — or worse.