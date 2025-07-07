Projected Heat lineup after Norman Powell trade gives Miami a needed boost

Another blockbuster NBA offseason trade took place Monday morning, as the Miami Heat acquired Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team deal that also featured the Utah Jazz. In exchange for Powell, the Clippers received John Collins. The Jazz received Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Miami Heat finished last season with a 37-45 record. After two wins in the NBA Play-In tournament against the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks, both came on the road, the Heat reached the playoffs as the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Miami was easily swept by the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, as all four of their losses were lost by nine points or more.

The Eastern Conference is expected to be wide open next year, with the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics both depleted by injuries to their star players. With Powell now on the roster, the Heat have the opportunity to earn a higher seeding in the playoffs next season for the Eastern Conference.

Projected lineup for the Miami Heat next season

Position Starter Bench Point Guard Tyler Herro Davion Mitchell Shooting Guard Norman Powell Pelle Larsson Small Forward Andrew Wiggins Haywood Highsmith Power Forward Bam Adebayo Nikola Jovic Center Kel'el Ware Vladislv Goldin

With the addition of Powell to the Heat, Miami is getting an efficient scorer, which will provide a boost to their backcourt heading into next season. Throughout his 10-year career in the NBA, Powell has played for three NBA franchises including the Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Powell has spent the last four seasons with the Clippers and has proved to be a valuable contributor to the Clippers' backcourt. Last season with the Clippers, Powell averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 48.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from 3-point range.

With Miami, Powell will be in a starting backcourt that features Tyler Herro in the point guard position. Davion Mitchell, Terry Rozier, and Pelle Larsson are all expected to be second options off the bench.

Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo are both expected to be back next season as starters at the forward position. Nikola Jovic is a valuable second option for the Heat off the bench after averaging 10.7 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last season.

The Heat's biggest question mark is at the center position with Kel'el Ware, who averaged 9.3 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists last season with Miami. As a second option, the Heat picked up Michigan center Vladislav Goldin as an undrafted free agent.