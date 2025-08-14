Projected Knicks starting lineup and depth chart after all the offseason dust has settled

The New York Knicks might’ve had the ultimate Cinderella run during the 2025 playoffs — without it truly feeling like a Cinderella run. After a hard-fought battle against the Detroit Pistons in Round 1, two shocking 20-point comebacks in Boston gave New York all the momentum fans had dreamed of. It wasn’t until their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years — an appearance they would lose in six games — that the franchise decided to head in another direction.

The shocking release of head coach Tom Thibodeau made room for former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown. The additions of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele off the bench addressed the depth issues fans had begged for years to see solved. Oh, and perhaps the idea of a double big-man lineup could be in the works after all.

So, amid three major changes and continued speculation regarding free agency, here’s a sneak peek at the 2025–26 New York Knicks depth chart.

The New York Knicks traditional depth chart

Position Starting Lineup Bench Second Bench PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Tyler Kolek SG Josh Hart Jordan Clarkson Kevin McCullar Jr. (TW) SF Mikal Bridges Pacome Dadiet Marjon Beauchamp (TW) PF OG Anunoby Guerschon Yabusele Anton Watson (TW) C Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson Ariel Hukporti

New York Knicks modern depth chart

Guards -- Jalen Brunson, Tyler Kolek, Jordan Clarkson

Wings -- Josh Hart, Miles McBride, Kevin McCullar Jr., Marjon Beauchamp

Forwards -- Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Pacome Dadiet, Guerschon Yabusele, Anton Watson

Bigs -- Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Ariel Hukporti

Does New York roll out KAT and Mitchell Robinson in the starting lineup?

This was an idea that didn’t see its true potential until Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, when Tom Thibodeau made the bold yet favorable decision to start both Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The move not only won the Knicks Game 3 in that series, but is now being strongly considered for the start of the 2025–26 regular season.

Although the sample size was small, Robinson and Towns’ ability to play alongside one another resulted in more rebounds and second-chance opportunities for the Knicks. Robinson’s role as a lob threat doesn’t just pull the defense toward the paint — it also frees up open looks from beyond the arc. Averaging 7.3 offensive rebounds per 36 minutes — the most ever in a single postseason through two rounds — Robinson became a dominant force against the likes of Myles Turner, Jalen Duren, and Kristaps Porzingis.

If the Knicks take notes from last season’s hidden glimpse of success, starting both big men is a risk worth taking. It could also open the door for Ariel Hukporti to see increased minutes, giving New York a massive edge over its opponents.

Who starts: Josh Hart or Miles McBride?

Quite possibly the second-biggest question on Knicks fans’ minds is whether Miles McBride or Josh Hart gets the starting nod. The postseason debate between the two produced very different results. Hart’s rebounding and all-out hustle proved invaluable, especially for a 6’4” guard who plays more like a forward. McBride’s minutes brought increased reliability from the perimeter, improving spacing alongside Jalen Brunson.

Head coach Mike Brown now faces one of his toughest early-season decisions. If the Knicks start only Towns and bring Robinson off the bench, does McBride get the nod over Hart for more shooting and floor spacing? If both big men start, fans could see McBride and Hart coming off the bench together.

Can Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson be enough?

The Knicks had limited cap space to work with when retooling this year’s roster, meaning every offseason move had to count. Jordan Clarkson was brought in on a one-year, veteran-minimum contract. Known as the Utah Jazz’s Sixth Man during his tenure, Clarkson averaged over 15 points per game. Guerschon Yabusele signed a two-year, $11 million deal to serve as a backup forward after a productive stint with the Philadelphia 76ers. His desire to join a winning team topped his priority list.

Given their expected value, fans are eager to see how the two fit. Clarkson’s offense is proven, but his defense remains a concern. As for Yabusele, it’s still unclear whether he’ll back up at center or forward behind OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. If Robinson moves into the starting lineup, there’s intrigue in using Ariel Hukporti as the primary backup big.

How these questions will be answered is simply a matter of time. But don’t be surprised if the Knicks establish themselves as Eastern Conference favorites during the regular season.