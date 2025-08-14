Projected Lakers starting lineup and depth chart after offseason dust has settled

The Los Angeles Lakers might’ve had one of their most productive offseasons in recent memory after what many described as a slow start. Hesitant to give LeBron James a strong supporting cast in the latter years of his career, Rob Pelinka executed three offseason pickups that might’ve saved their 2025-2026 regular season.

First, the acquisition of Jake LaRavia. The 23-year-old free agent from Memphis took the opportunity to sign with the purple and gold, solidifying his role as a versatile, sharpshooting forward off the bench. Then came DeAndre Ayton — a selection Lakers fans weren’t initially thrilled about — who has now established himself as the new starting center over Jaxson Hayes. Finally, a last-minute pickup came in the form of Marcus Smart, a lockdown-defending guard looking to revitalize his career after a stretch of injury-riddled seasons.

Last season’s first-round playoff exit wasn’t enough to get fans excited for what was next. Now, a complete 180-degree turn has turned Los Angeles into a legitimate threat in the Western Conference. The only thing left is to break down the current roster and answer some of those nail-biting questions still lingering in fans’ minds.

The Los Angeles Lakers traditional depth chart

Position Starting Lineup Bench Second Bench PG Luka Dončić Marcus Smart Gabe Vincent SG Austin Reaves Dalton Knecht Bronny James SF LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt Adou Thiero PF Rui Hachimura Jake LaRavia Maxi Kleber C DeAndre Ayton Jaxson Hayes Christian Koloko

Los Angeles Lakers modern depth chart

Guards -- Luka Dončić, Marcus Smart, Gabe Vincent, Bronny James

Wings -- Dalton Knecht, Austin Reaves,

Power Forwards -- LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Maxi Kleber, Adou Thiero

Bigs -- DeAndre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Koloko

Can Bronny James find his way into the first bench unit?

Bronny James’ first year with the Lakers is officially in the books. He spent limited time on the main roster while primarily refining his game in the G League. After working to find his shot — and determine where he fits within the main rotation — James focused on improving his defense, enhancing his passing, and growing as an individual.

The 2025 NBA Summer League proved to be a step forward. Despite a 1-4 record, James scored the ball more consistently, elevated his teammates, and fine-tuned the details in his game. But will it be enough for head coach JJ Redick to give him the nod over Gabe Vincent? James is still just 20 years old, a factor that works both for and against him in earning valuable minutes. If he can carry what he learned during Summer League into preseason basketball, don’t be surprised if he works his way into a larger bench role.

How will JJ Redick manage LeBron’s minutes?

In his 22nd season, LeBron James still ranked among the league’s top 25 in minutes per game — at the age of 40. Pretty shocking, right? Having averaged below 25 points for the first time since his rookie season, James still logged about 34.9 minutes per contest.

As the excitement builds for No. 23 entering year 23, it’s clear his game has taken a slight step back in terms of production. His reaction time on defense has slowed, and with his 41st birthday approaching in December, it’s no secret the Lakers have every intention of moving on after this season.

If the original plan was to build around Luka Dončić, could we see less of James on the court? Given the additions of LaRavia and Kleber in the forward spots, along with a fully healthy Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt, Redick has the personnel to run a younger, faster lineup — something both he and James are surely aware of.

Is DeAndre Ayton the right fit as the starting center?

Possibly the biggest question entering this year’s free agency is still making waves across the Lakers fan base. Having missed out on Myles Turner, Nikola Vucevic, and Clint Capela, Los Angeles reluctantly turned to Ayton on the buyout market, giving him a low-risk, high-reward opportunity.

Criticized for his defense and streaky scoring, Ayton has still proven to be a strong fit alongside both Doncic and James. Since 2021, 87 players have attempted at least 1,000 shots at the rim. Of those 87, Ayton ranks third in accuracy, converting about 76% of those attempts. If the goal was to obtain a lob-threat big to pair with two pass-first stars, the front office appears to have nailed it.

Now, it’s time to put all the pieces together for what the Lakers hope will be a return to the NBA Finals. Who knows — maybe they’ll even convince LeBron to stay for one more year.