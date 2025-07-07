Projected Pacers lineup after trading for uninspiring Myles Turner replacement

After a heartbreaking loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers will enter the 2025-26 NBA season with uncertainty. Not only is star guard Tyrese Haliburton likely out for next season with an Achilles tear, but Myles Turner left for the Milwaukee Bucks after the Pacers refused to go over the luxury tax for the first time in 25 years to re-sign him. Turner signed a four-year, $107 million contract with the Bucks, one of the Pacers' biggest Eastern Conference rivals.

Pacers add Jay Huff as possible replacement for Turner

Since the Pacers lost Turner to the Bucks, they found his replacement at the center position. On Saturday, the Pacers acquired Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies. In return, the Grizzlies received two second-round picks, one of which is a pick swap.

Huff recently landed his first standard NBA contract in his fourth season in the league. He has made great strides throughout his four-year NBA career, from an undrafted free agent to a journeyman with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets, to a solid backup big with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Last season with the Grizzlies, Huff played in 64 games for Memphis averaging 6.9 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. Huff was also an efficient shooter from the field with a 51.5 shooting percentage. He also shot well from three-point range with a 40.5 shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

As for where Huff will fit in with the Pacers, he obviously won't be as impactful as Turner was at the center position, but he could see some quality playing time. Isaiah Jackson and Huff will battle it out for who starts at center throughout the season. The Pacers won't have a clear-cut starter at the position and will very likely try multiple lineups.

Projected lineup for the Pacers after adding Huff

With Tyrese Haliburton out, the Pacers' backcourt will now feature Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin, with T.J. McConnell being a reliable second option off the bench. Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam will both be back next season for the Pacers and are both clear-cut starters after impressive performances in the NBA Playoffs. Here's a look at the Pacers' projected lineup for next season.