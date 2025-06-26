The New Orleans Pelicans had a productive 2025 NBA Draft, landing Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears with the No. 7 overall pick and Maryland big man Derik Queen at No. 13. Both rookies join a reshaped Pelicans roster fresh off a headline-making trade: CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk sent to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey.

With two promising newcomers and a notable trade in the books, here’s an updated look at the Pelicans' projected depth chart for the 2025-26 season:

Pelicans depth chart for 2025-26 season

Position Starting Lineup Bench Extended Bench PG Dejounte Murray Jeremiah Fears Jose Alvarado SG Jordan Poole Jordan Hawkins Bruce Brown SF Trey Murphy II Saddiq Bey Brandon Boston PF Zion Williamson Herbert Jones Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Yves Missi Derik Queen Karlo Matkovic

On paper, New Orleans looks like one of the most talented teams to miss the playoffs last season. Dejounte Murray is expected to make a full recovery from the Achilles injury that ended his 2024-25 campaign in January, reclaiming his spot as the team’s lead ball-handler. With the addition of Jordan Poole, the Pelicans now have a volume shooter who can thrive in an off-ball scoring role.

Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson, both of whom were sidelined with injuries last year, are on track to return and provide a much-needed offensive jolt. If healthy, they represent a dynamic scoring duo on the wing and in the paint.

One of the biggest bright spots from last season was Yves Missi, who showed promise as a rim-running, shot-blocking center. He averaged 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just under 27 minutes per game, using his athleticism and timing to make an impact on both ends. As of now, he projects to retain the starting job over rookie Derik Queen, and could take a major leap heading into year two.

Off the bench, New Orleans might boast one of the most balanced second units in the league. Jerimiah Fears is expected to back up Murray and will be handed the keys to the second unit early on. After averaging 17.1 points during his lone season at Oklahoma, Fears enters the league with a tight handle, quick burst, and natural scoring instincts.

Derik Queen, while considered undersized at the center position, brings an aggressive interior presence that should translate well. He posted 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds at Maryland and will have the opportunity to carve out minutes by bringing energy, rebounding, and physicality off the bench.

With Joe Dumars now at the helm of basketball operations, the Pelicans are clearly taking calculated risks — trading away veteran contracts, prioritizing upside in the draft, and building a younger, deeper, and hungrier roster.

The core is intriguing. The depth is promising. The expectations? Rising fast.

Now, the Pelicans just need to stay healthy — and if they do, they may not just compete. They might surprise a lot of people.