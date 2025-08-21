Projected Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart after all the offseason dust has settled

The Phoenix Suns couldn’t have asked for a more hectic offseason than the one laid out in front of them. Kevin Durant’s wish to leave after just over two seasons was granted, Bradley Beal was paid $90+ million to move off the roster, and new hire Jordan Ott became the team’s fourth head coach in as many years.

The truth is, Phoenix may have never fully recovered from its 2021 NBA Finals run. Since then, the Suns have traded away franchise players for packages that turned out to be damaged goods. Between piling injuries and the lack of a reliable big man, the 2025 offseason became the first genuine attempt to spark a new era.

Now, with a roster flipped upside down, Phoenix is hoping to regain its footing behind a new set of stars. Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks arrive looking to replicate the same energy that helped the Houston Rockets secure the second seed in the West, while a fresh wave of centers looks to finally fill the gaps in the frontcourt. So, what exactly do the 2025–26 Phoenix Suns look like?

Phoenix Suns' traditional depth chart

Position Starting Lineup Bench Second Bench PG Devin Booker Collin Gillespie Koby Brea (TW) SG Jalen Green Grayson Allen Rasheer Flemming SF Dillon Brooks Ryan Dunn CJ Huntley (TW) PF Royce O'Neal Oso Ighodaro Isaiah Livers (TW) C Mark Williams Nick Richards Khaman Maluach

Phoenix Suns' modern depth chart

Guards — Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Collin Gillespie

Wings — Koby Brea, Grayson Allen

Forwards — Dillon Brooks, Royce O'Neal, Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, Rasheer Flemming, CJ Huntley, Isaiah Livers

Centers — Nick Richards, Mark Williams, Khaman Maluach

Can Jalen Green bring more value than Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant?

When Durant listed the Rockets as a preferred destination, most fans expected Jalen Green to be wearing a Suns jersey in 2025. Green is coming off arguably the best season of his four-year NBA career, averaging 21.0 points on 42.3% shooting from the field and 35.4% from three across all 82 games. He helped lead Houston to its first playoff berth since 2020, finishing with a 52–30 record.

Still, Green has had stretches of inconsistency — both in the regular season and the playoffs. His role in Phoenix will be tested even more, as he joins a backcourt already dominated by Booker. Both Green and Booker are ball-dominant scorers with high shot volume, and figuring out how those styles mesh will determine who truly runs the Suns’ offense.

How will the big man minutes be divided?

Perhaps the Suns’ biggest investment this offseason was in the frontcourt. After bouncing between Bol Bol and eventually benching Jusuf Nurkić midway through last year, Phoenix never found a dependable center who could stay on the floor consistently.

At the trade deadline, the Suns acquired Nick Richards, and this summer they doubled down by adding another Hornets big man in Mark Williams, while also drafting Duke standout Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick. Richards provided short-term relief but never solved the offensive issues. Williams, however, is coming off his best year in Charlotte and should bring rebounding and scoring stability to the starting lineup.

As for Maluach, he’ll likely spend much of the year in the G League refining the smaller details of his game, with occasional call-ups to the bench unit. Richards and Williams will battle for minutes, with Phoenix forced to prioritize whichever player best complements its stars.

Will Devin Booker finally get the offensive help he needs?

Last season, Booker was the only Suns player who managed to stay healthy for the majority of the year while consistently delivering the offense Phoenix desperately needed. He led the team in scoring 40 times across 75 games. In those contests, the Suns went just 21–19.

It’s a story the NBA has seen countless times: So-called “Big Threes” rarely stay on the court together. Beal, Durant and Booker shared the floor for only 37 games. And while Durant flashed his scoring brilliance, it wasn’t enough to push Phoenix toward sustainable winning.

Now, more than ever, Booker needs help. Green and Brooks will be counted on to carry their offensive production into Phoenix. Royce O’Neale has to prove he’s more than just a complementary role player in the starting lineup. And the bench must not only be serviceable but exceed expectations to keep this team afloat.

Whether the Suns can check all these boxes is as uncertain as the roster itself. What’s clear, though, is that Phoenix has embraced a complete reset — and the upcoming season will reveal if it was worth the gamble.