Projected Warriors starting lineup and depth chart: What decisions will Steve Kerr make?

The Golden State Warriors have been the center of the NBA for the last decade. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, there are still a lot of question marks surrounding the roster Mike Dunleavy has constructed.

As of right now, they have true center. The Jonathan Kuminga saga is still ongoing, despite free agency starting almost seven weeks ago. Their depth is questionable, with the only reliable bench piece being Buddy Hield. With their core all being older than 35, depth is the most important aspect if they want to make another run at a championship.

The Warriors roster has not drastically changed from what we saw in their final postseason game. With another year on their belt, and still many holes that need to be filled, them competing with the Oklahoma City Thunder seems far-fetched.

Let's look at the Warriors starting lineup and depth chart going into next season.

Traditional lineup

Position Starter Player Player PG Steph Curry SG Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody SF Buddy Hield PF Jimmy Butler Gui Santos C Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Quinten Post

Golden State Warriors modern depth chart

Guards - Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski

Wings - Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler

Power forwards - Draymond Green

Bigs - Trayce Jackson-Davis, Quinten Post

Where does Jonathan Kuminga fit in?

Clearly, the Warriors have a lot of depth issues. None bigger coming from with their power forwards and bigs. Jonathan Kuminga could be the perfect fit but all offseason they have been unable to come to an agreement on a contract. The Warriors offered him two-years, $45 million, which is the most they could without breaking the second apron. Kuminga is looking for at least $30 million per year.

The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings have both offered what Kuminga is looking for, but assets in the potential sign-and-trade is not appealing to the Warriors. Either the Warriors find a sign-and-trade to accommodate them and Kuminga. They need depth and the best way for Golden State to get it is trading Kuminga.

Who will be Stephen Curry's backup?

Steph Curry is currently the only "true" point guard. The beauty of their roster is that Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler are both capable of running the offense and playing point guard. They do need another guard who can handle the responsibilities, in case of an injury, which is likely.

There are many free agents that are available. Josh Giddey can be acquired through a sign-and-trade or a team friendly option, Malcolm Brogdon. Although Brogdon is an injury risk, the last time he played for a contender, he won the Sixth Man of the Year. Playing for an offense as potent as the Warriors, there could be a similar resurgence and desire to win that Brogdon hasn't had the last two seasons.

Do the Warriors need another center?

Ever since they won their last championship, Golden State's season has ended due to playing teams bigger than them. In 2023 they lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round who had Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The next year the lost to the Kings in the first Play-In game, who had Domantas Sabonis. Last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves in round two, with Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.

The small ball lineup was mainstreamed through Draymond Green playing the five, it has not been sustainable for a playoff run, given how the last three seasons have played out. Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis are solid pieces, who rarely saw the court in the playoffs, and averaged 16 minutes in the regular season.

Even though they have won championships with the small ball lineup, it hasn't worked for them recently. Al Horford is available, who plays the perfect style that fits into their offense. Their depth and size are the only thing keeping them from being a serious Western Conference contender.