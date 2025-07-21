Ranking the 4 best NBA free agents remaining and where they should sign

The NBA offseason has officially hit the point where things start to simmer down. With most big names off the board, both players and GMs now have a moment to breathe before the 2025–26 season begins.

This year’s free agency has already shaken up the league: stars like Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, and Myles Turner joined rising contenders, while others — Jonathan Kuminga, Cam Thomas, and Ben Simmons — remain in limbo.

Still, there’s plenty of time left, and for teams with financial flexibility, real value remains. Here are the five best remaining free agents and where they should land before tip-off on October 21:

4. Malcolm Brogdon → Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have quietly put together one of their best offseasons yet. After flipping Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson, adding Tim Hardaway Jr. for depth, and finally landing Jonas Valančiūnas as a backup big, only one gap remains: backup point guard.

With Russell Westbrook expected to depart, Malcolm Brogdon makes perfect sense.

Injuries limited Brogdon to just 28 games with the Wizards, but when he’s active, he’s highly productive — posting 12.7 points and 4.1 assists in just 23.5 minutes per game. He brings IQ, scoring, and playoff experience.

Though the Knicks are reportedly interested, Denver could quietly scoop him up and give Jamal Murray a trustworthy veteran behind him. Health remains the risk — but the upside? Another championship.

3. Russell Westbrook → Phoenix Suns

Yes, the Suns are guard-heavy. Devin Booker is running point, Jalen Green is at the two, and Grayson Allen comes off the bench. But let’s be honest — this team still feels hollow.

Kevin Durant’s trade and Bradley Beal’s massive buyout signal that Phoenix is shifting again. What they now lack is juice — an energy shift. And Russell Westbrook, of all people, can provide exactly that.

Coming off a strong season with the Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds as a bench spark plug. He doesn't need to start. He doesn’t need to finish. But in 15–20 minute bursts, he can change games.

For a Suns team needing identity and toughness, Westbrook is more than a veteran flyer — he’s a culture jolt.

2. Josh Giddey → Brooklyn Nets

No player has been harder to figure out this summer than Josh Giddey.

After a rocky start to last season, Giddey turned it around post-All-Star break, averaging 21.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.4 assists while hitting 44.4% from three. But is that sample size trustworthy?

The Bulls, despite benefiting from Giddey’s late-season surge, reportedly won’t meet his $30 million asking price. They’re directionless, and Giddey doesn't fit their timeline.

Enter: the Brooklyn Nets, a franchise also navigating murky waters. After a draft widely panned by fans and the puzzling acquisition of Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn is desperate to restore credibility. Giddey would give them a low-risk, high-upside playmaker who can serve as a stopgap while Igor Demin develops.

Worst case? It doesn’t work. Best case? They found their lead guard of the future.

1. Quentin Grimes → Golden State Warriors

Of all 30 NBA teams, the Golden State Warriors are the only one yet to make an offseason move.

Not a single trade. Not a single signing. Nothing.

That’s a problem for a team trying to squeeze one final title window out of Stephen Curry’s legendary career.

Rather than going after a 39-year-old Al Horford, the Warriors should target Quentin Grimes, a 25-year-old 3-and-D wing who could actually make a difference. After a midseason trade from Dallas to Philadelphia, Grimes averaged 21.9 points in 28 appearances — shooting career highs across the board.

He's reportedly seeking $25 million, a number he’s unlikely to command in this market. But Golden State could offer him a smaller deal with a bigger opportunity: play alongside Curry, Butler, and Draymond, and become a featured contributor in a high-IQ system.

He wouldn’t start in Philly. He might in Golden State.

For a Warriors team desperate for youth, shooting, and perimeter defense, Grimes should be priority No. 1 — even if it means adjusting expectations.