Ranking the 5 best brother team-ups in NBA history

Finally putting the Jonathan Kuminga contract saga to bed was not the last move the Warriors made to end the summer in full. They also signed Seth Curry to the team on a one-year deal, making he and Steph the latest in a (surprisingly) long list of brothers in NBA history to rock the same name on their chests at the same time.

Most recently, you had the Morris Twins, Giannis and his nepo baby siblings, and if LeBron has his way, potentially Bronny and Bryce down the line. But who were the best of all these sibling duos? Where. do Steph and Seth rank? Do they even appear in the top five?

Let's see. These are the five best sibling team-ups in NBA history. And be warned, many of the duos listed here were hard carried by a more legendary brother.

1. Steph and Seth Curry

Not only are these two on the list, but they are likely the best true duo on it too. Steph is a legendary player and is the shortest player that is popularly considered among the top fifteen in NBA history. He has revolutionized the game of basketball on a fundamental level, and averaging nearly 25 points on nearly the iconic 50/40/90 shooting split for his career is insane. Throw in his four championships, and two MVP's (one unanimous), and Steph is the only true challenger to Magic's spot on the GOAT point guard throne. Meanwhile, Seth isn't just riding Steph's coattails either, and has been a reliable shooter off the bench since he entered the league (10 PPG career, 47.1/43.3/86.3 splits). Seth even fully started for the Sixers a few seasons ago.

2. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo

When I mentioned that some of these duos would be hard carried by one of the two siblings, this is the one I was really talking about. Still, Giannis is the all-time leading scorer and championship centerpiece for an NBA franchise -- and is likely its GOAT to boot (and let's be honest, you remember Kareem more as a Lakers legend). It is incredible that, by hook or by crook, Giannis' career has been so successful that he was able to get legitimate NBA careers for two of his brothers, and of the two, Thanasis is by far the worst. He is Milwaukee's victory cigar, but if Giannis goes for 36 points and Thanasis goes for 4, you could still say the brothers combined for 40 in your headline.

3. Brook and Robin Lopez

The first of two sets of twins on this list, Brook's All-Star appearance and status as the Brooklyn Nets' all-time-leading scorer makes him the jewel of the two. However, Robin was finished top ten in Rookie of the Year voting in 2009, peaked as a nightly double-double starter at center, and played 15 solid seasons in the NBA. They also only played a single season together before Robin entered free agency. Brook, meanwhile, has never failed to average double digits as a scorer in his entire career, and, after leaving Brooklyn, successfully and completely overhauled his game as an ultimate 3-and-D center to build Milwaukee's massive frontcourt with Giannis.

4. Marcus and Markieff Morris

The second set of twins on this list (and the first in NBA history to actually start on a team together), Marcus (12 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.5 APG, 43.5/37.7/77.4 shooting splits, 13.1 PER) and Markieff (10.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.5 APG, 44.3/34.1/77.9 shooting splits, 13.4 PER) were truly as close to identical as you could ask for, down to their career averages and counting stats. Both also played similar types of games, and built a joint reputation as the picture of teammates you wanted to have by your side, while also hating to have to play against. Just a shame that only Marcus has been able to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy in his career.

5. Franz and Moritz Wagner

If Franz is able to become a true marksman (32.2% career 3FG) and crack an All-Star roster, this duo would immediately leap past the Morris twins. The two together are as iconic to this era of the Orlando Magic as Paolo Banchero, and both are indispensible to Orlando's championship aspirations for the near future. Franz is the better of the two (24.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.7 APG in 2024-25), but Mo has grown as a three-level shooter from the center position and just needs to improve on the glass to jump to the next level in his development. Of all five duos on this list, these two are the most balanced.