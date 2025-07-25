Ranking the 5 best NBA free agents still available and where they should sign

As August approaches, a lot of the "buzz" in the NBA free agency world has slowed. Many teams are essentially "done" with their offseason activity, at least to the point where only moves on the margins are expected. However, there are still interesting names on the market, leaving real uncertainty for those players and also the teams that could pursue them.

In this space, we will highlight five of the most interesting and appetizing free agents and also highlight the best remaining fits for them. In addition, there are other names to consider, and as always, it is worth considering that one unforeseen move elsewhere can have ripple effects down the board that change everything.

Before we dive into the top five, a quick detour through some other names with appeal in a different situation.

The restricted guys

With one exception (see below), the biggest names available in free agency are restricted. Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga, Cam Thomas, and Quentin Grimes are all unsigned as of late July. For the purposes of this piece, we'll focus on the unrestricted market but, if any of the four were able to wiggle free, it would be interesting to say the least.

Honorable mentions

There are some (very) famous players who are still free agents and might have interest. The list includes former MVP Russell Westbrook, former All-Star Ben Simmons, and former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz, as well as players like Trey Lyles, Gary Payton II, Delon Wright, Cam Payne, and Thomas Bryant.

Al Horford

Horford is, far and away, the most impactful player on this list. Multiple reports indicate he is likely to sign with the Golden State Warriors, but almost any playoff-bound team would be wise to inquire about his services. Horford is now 39 years old, but he is still clearly a starting-caliber player. He is also able to play with various lineups, bringing shooting, defensive acumen, and versatility, to go along with leadership.

Favorite fit: Golden State Warriors (but a return to Atlanta would be fun)

Amir Coffey

Coffey appears to be the odd man out with the Clippers, but he is a potentially valuable piece for a contender. While he isn't a great defender, Coffey is a 6-foot-7 wing who can shoot and isn't a zero as a self-creator. Teams should be lining up to at least offer him the minimum, particularly if they have wing minutes available.

Favorite fit: Minnesota Timberwolves -- The Wolves lost Nickeil Alexander-Walker and could have minutes available.

De'Anthony Melton

Melton is recovering from injury and, like Horford, reports point to a likely return to Golden State. Melton's highs have been very high in the past as a versatile guard who can defend and knock down shots. He also showed to fit well in the Warriors system, and Melton is a great buy-low candidate.

Favorite fit: Golden State Warriors -- As noted above, there is buzz and theoretical fit.

Malcolm Brogdon

It's been a while since Brogdon was in a competitive situation, and the 32-year-old has played in fewer than 70 games combined over the last two seasons. However, Brogdon in a recent Sixth Man of the Year winner with the ability to play on and off the ball. He can provide ball-handling and shooting, plus he has a stellar leadership reputation.

Favorite fit: Sacramento Kings -- The Kings are in the market for another guard, even after adding Dennis Schroder.

Chris Boucher

Boucher, now 32 years old, still has a very valuable skill set. In short, he can shoot on offense and also provide some level of rim protection on defense. He isn't elite in either category, which might explain why he's still available on the market in late July. With that said, Boucher is versatile, and he took a whopping 10.8 3-point attempts per 100 possessions last season.

Favorite fit: Atlanta Hawks -- The Hawks have done a lot this summer, but they could use another experienced frontcourt option. Boucher would fit their playing style with five-out spacing.