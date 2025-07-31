Ranking the four potential Jonathan Kuminga suitors by fit

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga's future in the Bay Area still remains uncertain this offseason, in what has been weeks of speculation and rumors. During this time of uncertainty, many teams have expressed their interest in trading for the 2021 7th overall pick if the Warriors decide not to sign him.

The Warriors have attempted to extend Kuminga, but the holdout continues after weeks of back-and-forth negotiations. Kuminga averaged 15.3 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists last season with the Warriors and would be a valuable player, wherever he plays next season. Here is a list of the top fits for Kuminga next season among the teams in the running to land him.

4. Chicago Bulls

One positive that has come out of the Chicago Bulls' offseason is the multi-year contract extension of their head coach, Billy Donovan. Either than that, the offseason has been a wreck for the Bulls, especially with losing Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers and getting Issac Okoro in return.

The Bulls can finish the NBA offseason on a positive note by signing Kuminga to a deal. The Bulls are young at the forward position with Ayo Dosumu, Matas Buzelis, and Patrick Williams. Chicago also drafted Noa Essengue with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to add depth at the position.

The addition of Kuminga, who has four years of playing experience, would be a valuable addition to a young and talented forward group in Chicago. Kuminga would likely be a starter at forward along with Dosumu.

3. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have been very active this offseason as they have reshaped their roster heading into next season. The Suns started the offseason by trading away Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade for 2021 No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Khman Maluach.

The Suns have added depth to their roster this offseason, which they've been lacking in previous seasons. The addition of Kuminga would improve the Suns' depth even more heading into the 2025-26 NBA season. The forward position is where the Suns are lacking team depth, and Kuminga would be a day-one starter along with Brooks.

Kuminga can also play the center position if the Suns want to stick with Royce O'Neale as a starter at forward and move Mark Williams to the bench.

2. Golden State Warriors

The holdout between the Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga, in some cases, has been exhausting. If the Warriors want to bring back Kuminga, then why is it taking so long? Despite these recent rumors about his future in the Bay Area, the Warriors are still a good fit for Kuminga.

Kuminga has proved to be a talented player in his four years with the Warriors and a piece that Golden State could benefit from as a part of their long-term future.

Kuminga has continued to improve every season that he has been in the NBA. Kuminga's absence from the Warriors next season will be felt throughout next season, unless Golden State trades him and receives valuable pieces that can help them win next season.

1. Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly Kuminga's preferred destination. The Kings finished last season with a 40-42 record and 10th in the Western Conference before falling in the NBA Play-in tournament to the Dallas Mavericks.

Since making it to the NBA playoffs in 2023, which saw the Kings finish 3rd in the Western Conference, Sacramento hasn't been able to get over the hump. The addition of Kuminga to their roster could help the Kings get over the play-in tournament hurdle.

For the Kings to land Kuminga in a trade, they would likely have to give up draft picks. Kuminga would join a forward that features DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray. With a mix of veterans and young players on their roster, the addition of Kuminga would provide a much-needed boost for a Kings team under first-year head coach Doug Christie.

Zach LaVine looks to continue to be the leading scorer for the Kings next season after being acquired from the Spurs for De'Aaron Fox. Domontas Sabonis will also have a significant impact on the Kings' next season.