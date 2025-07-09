Ranking the most expensive rosters in the NBA for the 2025-26 season

If you have followed the NBA closely in recent months, you will probably be at least tangentially familiar with talk of "aprons" and financial constraints that can be difficult to understand. In short, the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) made sweeping changes, attempting to limit the top-tier spending of certain franchises and level the playing field.

In this space, we will take a glance at the most expensive teams for the 2025-26 season, taking both salary commitments and luxury tax payments into account. Crucially, these are figures that can (and will) change as the offseason progresses.

Here are the latest figures, per Keith Smith of Spotrac.

The most expensive rosters in the NBA right now

Team Salary Cap Tax Bill Total Cost Cleveland $225,015,016 $141,040,100 $366,055,116 Phoenix $216,282,040 $146,113,540 $362,395,580 Boston $208,155,950 $88,438,913 $296,594,863 Dallas $204,456,894 $30,962,879 $235,419,773 New York $204,106,498 $29,736,493 $233,842,991 LA Lakers $193,763,513 $17,651,417 $211,414,930 Toronto $192,893,610 $4,998,610 $197,892,220 Houston $192,367,599 $4,472,599 $196,840,198 Orlando $192,198,362 $4,303,362 $196,501,724

Three teams stand above the rest, and those squads are discussed in additional depth below. Beyond that, nine teams are more than $1.4 million above the current luxury tax line, though three of those teams remain below the first apron at this moment. While each of these teams are expensive, there is a wide gulf between Orlando and Phoenix, for example, and this particular piece focuses only on 2025-26, rather than future planning considerations.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are very likely to remain in the top spot on this list until the season begins and beyond. Cleveland's roster is quite expensive for several reasons, including an established core of Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen. Each of those four players is paid as top-level players, and supporting forward De'Andre Hunter comes with a lofty price tag.

Beyond that, Cleveland paid up to keep Sam Merrill this summer, and the Cavaliers owe an eight-figure salary to Lonzo Ball. On the positive side, the Cavaliers are the betting favorites to win the Eastern Conference after winning 64 games a season ago.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix's massive financial commitment could be eased in the very near future. Reporting dictates that the Suns are in deep talks with Bradley Beal on a potential buyout, and if the Suns choose to stretch his remaining salary, it would reduce their currently massive 2025-26 burden.

Still, Phoenix is in the zone that teams do not want to be in, with a roster that is not equipped to win big this season and the price tag of a contender. Devin Booker is still operating as the No. 1 in Phoenix, but Kevin Durant is out the door and there is considerable roster uncertainty for the future with the Suns.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics were in line to be No. 1 on this list until this summer. Then, Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles, and the dominoes began to fall.

Boston elected to move both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis in cost-cutting trades, and the Celtics are poised to likely lose Al Horford as well. Boston also did not retain Luke Kornet, and the Celtics are below the second apron as a result. Boston is still set up well for the future with Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and others. However, the Celtics are still expensive, even if not as much as once projected.