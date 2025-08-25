Ranking the NBA’s remaining restricted free agents by delusion

The NBA is officially 57 days away as of Aug. 25, 2025

Almost every team around the league has solidified its main roster, while a handful continue to add the remaining players floating around in free agency.

Speaking of free agency, there are still a handful of viable names on the market who have yet to be offered — let alone accepted — an NBA contract. Some of those names include Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons, and Malik Beasley. However, if you go by the names of Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, Cam Thomas, and Quentin Grimes, you’re among the few who have seemingly overshot their asking price to the point where teams simply don’t want to pay.

Some argue that these four just aren’t good enough to receive the payday they’re looking for. Others say their projected contracts don’t align with their actual value. Whichever side you land on, there’s a specific reason why these four athletes remain unsigned. So, just how delusional are these restricted free agents?

4. Jonathan Kuminga

Level of delusion: 4

Jonathan Kuminga lands at the bottom of this list, mainly because his asking price isn’t entirely his fault. Kuminga has repeatedly said he wants no part of the Golden State Warriors — whether that’s due to Steve Kerr’s coaching decisions or the lack of future opportunities within the franchise.

His reported asking price of $30 million puts him — according to Kuminga himself — in the same tier as Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes. The issue? Both of those players aren’t just starters on their teams, they’ve become All-Stars and averaged 20+ points per game. They also carry the highest usage on their rosters, giving them the platform to fully showcase their skill sets.

Kuminga has never been given that kind of chance. In 2024-25, he started just 10 of the 47 games he played. The season before, 46 of 74. Before that, 16 of 67. He hasn’t been consistently viewed as a starter during his time with Golden State. That said, he’s still an NBA champion — something most 22-year-olds can’t claim.

Regardless, Kuminga is a talented player who deserves a contract. In the long run, his value could prove significant. If Golden State prepares properly for the post-Draymond Green and Stephen Curry era, bringing back Kuminga at $30 million could make sense.

3. Josh Giddey

Level of delusion: 6

Josh Giddey ranks just ahead of Kuminga, and for good reason. In his first season with the Chicago Bulls, he was brought in as something of a savior after the team traded away Alex Caruso. A 6’7”, 22-year-old point guard who can impact multiple areas of the floor while scoring at a league-average rate is exactly what most franchises want.

Sure, his first half of the 2024-25 season wasn’t ideal, but the numbers tell a different story. Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists while shooting 50% from the field and 46% from three. Chicago went 17-10 during that stretch, finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference, as Giddey posted career highs in shooting, rebounding, assisting, and steals.

In short, he went from a young role player to one of the Bulls’ few franchise cornerstones. His asking price: $30 million annually. The result: rejection, leaving him without a contract and little league-wide interest.

Is $30 million too steep? Probably. But can Giddey positively impact a starting lineup? Absolutely.

2. Cam Thomas

Level of delusion: 8

The Cam Thomas situation with the Brooklyn Nets hasn’t been flattering for either side. Brooklyn has shifted into another rebuild, choosing to build from the ground up with rookies and low-cost players like Egor Demin, Drew Timme, and Drake Powell.

Thomas, meanwhile, is coming off a season where he played 25 games — starting 23 — and averaged a career-high 24.0 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds. His asking price? $30 million annually and the keys to the city, essentially as Brooklyn’s franchise cornerstone.

Thomas can score — no one doubts that. He’s capable of pulling up from 30 feet and attacking the basket. But beyond scoring, his game drops off. His playmaking is limited, his rebounding is minimal, and his defense has been consistently criticized. When you add all that up, Brooklyn would rather save cap space to chase a bigger-name free agent in two years than lock Thomas in long-term.

Flashes of offense may look good on social media, but they won’t earn someone a top-tier contract.

1. Quentin Grimes

Level of delusion: 10+

If you’re looking for the perfect example of a short offensive hot streak inflating expectations, look no further than Quentin Grimes.

Grimes’ 2024-25 season with the Dallas Mavericks started quietly. He occasionally cracked the starting lineup and seemed on pace for modest career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and shooting efficiency. But after being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, everything changed.

With Philly’s roster decimated by injuries, Grimes was thrust into a starting role — and went on an incredible 28-game tear, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. He played so well that the Sixers eventually benched him to preserve draft position.

Now? He’s still a free agent, largely because of his $30 million asking price to be Philadelphia’s fourth scoring option behind Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid (assuming they all stay healthy).

Grimes is a talented player, but 28 games for a team trying to tank isn’t the best sample size to demand a massive payday. If he had put up those numbers for a contender like Boston or Houston, this would be a different conversation.

Instead, his case feels like the peak of delusion. Grimes is solid, maybe even above average. He’s a strong 3-and-D option, but that’s where it stops. His asking price — and the hype attached to it — should probably be thrown out the same window as his brief hot streak.