Ranking the two reported Jonathan Kuminga offers for the Warriors

The Jonathan Kuminga saga continues. Golden State reportedly offered Kuminga a two-year $45 million contract, and Kuminga has declined, looking for contract worth $30 million a year. The Warriors cannot offer that to him without breaking the second apron.

Two teams have made a contract offer to Kuminga, the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. Both have reportedly offered around a three-year $90 million contract, which is more in range of what Kuminga is looking for.

For the Suns or Kings to get Kuminga, it will be via of a sign-and-trade with the Warriors. Both have made their conditional offers, along with the contract, to bring in the 22-year-old to become a corner piece. Which team had the better offer?

2. Phoenix Suns

According to ESPN's Marc Spears, the Phoenix Suns have offered Royce O'Neale, Nick Richards and four second-round picks. To quote Spears on the offer, "It's not pretty enough."

Despite all the controversy regarding Kuminga's play and his limitations, he still averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, coming off the bench. In a role where he can play more and be a pivotal piece and worth more than two role players.

O'Neale averaged 9.1 points, 4.7 points, and 2.2 assists on .423/.406/.730 shooting splits. O'Neale would be a great fit in Golden State, spacing the floor but, they already have a lot of guard depth and are small enough as it is. Richards put up 9.3 points,8.2 rebounds and one block shooting 59.1 percent from the floor.

Richards is the prettier piece of the deal because after the loss on Kevon Looney, they are without a true center. Given how the Warriors play, they'll be using Richards minimally and wouldn't be as valuable as Kuminga would be.

1. Sacramento Kings

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Sacramento Kings have offered a rotational player and a conditional first-round pick. The Kings have also offered Kuminga a starting position. The Warriors would prefer the first-round pick to be an unprotected pick, which can still be worked around. When it comes to the available rotational players, it will be either Devin Carter and/or Malik Monk.

If the Warriors can get Monk and the unprotected first, it is a no brainer that the Kings are giving them the better deal.

Monk, all be another guard, has been one of the best bench players in the NBA. Last season he had one of the best seasons of his career averaging 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. In the previous two years, he finished second and fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Although he was not as efficient shooting the ball, in a system like Golden State will give him better looks than what he had.

The reason the Warriors want the unprotected pick is that it could become valuable a trade asset or pick. Sacramento is on the outside looking in when it comes to the Western Conference. Having an unprotected pick from a team that will more than likely not make the playoffs creates value. For the Warriors, a trade deadline acquisition could make or break their season.