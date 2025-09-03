Ranking the top 10 players at EuroBasket 2025

We need to wait until 2028 for the next Summer Olympics, but in the meantime, those starved for quality summer hoops can get their fill with the EuroBasket 2025 competition, which continues to take place between the host countries of Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Poland.

Several NBA stars pepper the tournament, with the majority of established heavy-hitters already punching their ticket to this weekend's Round of 16. Over the next couple days, however, group play will finish up and those final 16 teams will be determined.

The international game is vastly different from the NBA game. Different skill sets prove more or less valuable in a competition that feels much more old-school. That doesn't mean the best players aren't just the best players, though. Here are the 10 best players currently participating in EuroBasket — with an honorable mention of Nikola Vučević, who announced his international retirement after Montenegro's loss to Great Britain on Wednesday morning.

10. Dennis Schröder, Germany

Dennis Schröder has made a nice career for himself, both in the NBA and internationally. After signing with the Sacramento Kings this summer, Schröder joined a talented German team that features several noteworthy NBA players.

The book on Schröder is fairly simple. He's a slasher by nature, quick to hit the afterburner and skate to the rim. Even as he ages into his 30s, Schröder remains extremely fast — and always in total control. He has an impressive knack for changing speeds and shifting gears, able to create and exploit the slimmest of angles once he's sliding downhill. His layup package is robust.

Schröder's game is well-tailored to international competition. He's a steady-handed playmaker, more so with each passing year, and he can control the tempo of the game as well as anyone at EuroBasket.

9. Guerschon Yabusele, France

Ask me who the best NBA player in the French team is, and my answer is probably Zaccharie Risacher. The former No. 1 pick put together an impressive rookie campaign in Atlanta and looks primed for a long, fruitful career. That season, the clear leader of Team France right now is Guerschon Yabusele, just one year removed from his standout performance in the Olympics.

Yabusele dropped 36 points on 60 percent shooting in yesterday's win over Poland. The New York Knicks forward has a nifty skill set. He's built like a tank, which allows him to play to his power in the post. But he can also step out behind the 3-point line, attack closeouts with intent, and rifle connective passes in the flow of the offense.

He's more than an international flash in the pan, though, as Yabusele was among the few bright spots for the Philadelphia 76ers this past season. He's the real deal, the sort of stretchy and dynamic offensive forward every team, NBA or otherwise, wants. Yabusele's defense is not exactly world-beating, but the man is a proper star for EuroBasket purposes.

8. Deni Avdija, Israel

Deni Avdija broke out last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, really putting all the pieces together. He has always filled an ideal archetype for the NBA game. He's a tall, strong wing with sharp playmaking instincts. He has also developed into quite the defender, capable of handling the toughest assignments on a nightly basis for Portland.

It's more of the same on the international stage, although Israel gives Avdija more free rein offensively. Avdija continues to display impressive coordination on his drives to the rim. He doesn't offer the most dynamic dribble package, but Avdija is a forceful finisher, absorbing contact without fear.

Avdija is essentially the hub through which Israel runs everything. It's rare to find 6-foot-9, 210-pound forwards with Avdija's talent for setting up teammates. He processes the floor quickly and is able to deliver pinpoint dimes at full speed. As the 3-point shooting gets more consistent, the game will continue to open up for Avdija. This won't be his last time taking center stage in international competition.

7. Lauri Markkanen, Finland

Lauri Markkanen is coming off of a disappointing season with the Utah Jazz, but he's showing zero ill-effects in international competition. A few day ago, he dropped 43 points in 23 minutes against Great Britain. That'll play.

43 points... in 23 minutes 😱



Lauri Markkanen's second-career 40-point @EuroBasket performance powered Finland to a W! pic.twitter.com/ZAVCiRKYKq — NBA (@NBA) August 29, 2025

Markkanen is one of the easiest bounce-back candidates to predict in the NBA this season. The Jazz are still in infinite tank mode, but Markkanen's skill set is coveted around the league. There's a good chance his blend of size, shooting and versatility on the wing makes him a highly sought-after trade chip by the deadline.

A true 7-foot wing, Markkanen is an absurdly efficient off-ball scorer. He's not going to create for teammates much, but he's going to bury 3s of all varieties, beat closeouts with a functional handle, and take advantage of the stray mismatch on the interior. He knows where to be on the floor at all times, always relocating into open space and making himself available for the smart next pass. There isn't really anyone in international competition built to give Markkanen problems with his high release point and even higher IQ.

6. Kristaps Porzingis, Latvia

Kristaps Porzingis finished this past season with a whimper as he dealt with a mysterious illness in the playoffs. Then the Boston Celtics abandoned ship and dealt him to the Atlanta Hawks. Well, any concerns about lingering ill-effects are out the window, because Porzingis looks plenty comfortable with the Latvian national team right now.

Age and injuries will always be a knock on Porzingis, but he's one of the most valuable centers in the NBA at full strength. There isn't a single 7-foot-3 humanoid capable of burying 3s at the volume (not to mention distance) of Porzingis. He's a true floor spacer, forcing hard closeouts from opposing bigs several steps behind the 3-point line.

He's also an elite shot-blocking presence, with a fathomless wingspan and the lateral agility necessary to change direction on a dime and wall off the interior. Perhaps the most impressive development from Porzingis in recent years, however, is the post scoring. His post-ups in Dallas used to be the butt of jokes. Now he's a genuine force on the block, weaponizing his unblockable release point and absurdly soft touch to full effect.

5. Alperen Sengun, Turkey

Alperen Şengün has put Turkey firmly on the map in international competition. He was the best player on the West's No. 2 seed last season and he's still on the rise at 23 years old. Blending old-school post skills with a modern flare, Şengün is practically built in a lab for a tournament like EuroBasket. He can lean into his strengths at a slower pace, plodding his way to buckets around the rim while operating as a central hub for playmaking.

Şengün breaks with modern trains of thought when it comes to analyzing the best players. He still has some efficiency warts, at least in the NBA, but he's such a dynamic passer for his position, and he poses a threat from all areas of the floor. He can step out to the 3-point line, beat closeouts as a straight-line driver, deploy vintage post moves on the block. He moves at the speed of molasses, but he's always off the beat, leaving defenders to guess his next move — incorrectly, more often than not.

The defense isn't great (but it's certainly getting better!) and he can still struggle with more imposing matchups in the paint, but those concerns are basically null and void in EuroBasket. He's a chaotic but majestic force, with a deep bag of trickery and incredible processing skills for a young 7-footer. He deserves all the flowers.

4. Franz Wagner, Germany

The German national team has some dudes, none more compelling than Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner. Fresh off signing his max extension in the States, Wagner is now leading Germany into the thick of EuroBasket competition. He doesn't have his brother by his side for his tournament, but with Schöder, Daniel Theis and other NBA stars in his orbit, that is a team to be reckoned with.

Wagner might just be the most underrated player in professional hoops. That is a somewhat nebulous term, of course, but Wagner's impact so often exceeds his reputation. Folks understand that he's a good player, but it's easy to get lost in the weeds on a team like Orlando. Wagner is not only a burgeoning centerpiece on offense, but he's a hellacious wing defender with length, agility and incredible anticipation skills. He leaves his imprint on both ends of the court.

He still needs to ratchet up the 3-point volume, but Wagner's slashing is a productive source of offense already. He has the quickness to win one-on-one against stodgy forwards and he's way too strong for smaller wings or guards. He gets downhill with his head on the swivel, equally capable of an acrobatic finisher through contact as he is of rifling a pass to the open shooter once the defense collapses.

3. Luka Doncic, Slovenia

What a treat for basketball fans. You can credibly argue that the three best players in the world right now are all participating in EuroBasket. It's a credit to the game's expanding global footprint, not to mention the strong developmental pipelines established in Europe.

Luka Dončić was starring for Real Madrid, a top Euroleague team, at 17 years old. It took him no time to establish himself as a bonafide superstar at the NBA level, even after Phoenix and Sacramento (and Atlanta...) infamously passed him up in the 2017 draft. At the time, we as a basketball-viewing society just weren't ready for the slow, "out of shape" European point guard who didn't blow defenders away with raw athleticism.

Dončić in a singular offensive force. He's not overly quick, but he gets to his spots without fail using a vast array of ball-handling tricks. His dexterity and body control are off the charts, and a prime example of why there is more to being a great athlete than simple straight-line or vertical explosiveness. Dončić can stop and start on a dime. He changes speeds with each dribble, forcing his defender off balance before uncorking his patented stepback or plowing to the rim with sheer strength. He is also one of the most creative live-dribble passers in the world.

There isn't a shot or pass on the floor that is unavailable to Dončić. He is the ultimate purveyor of basketball poetry and a one-man wrecking crew at all levels of competition.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece

God only knows what the Milwaukee Bucks are doing, but Giannis Antetokounmpo charges into his mid-30s without any sign of slowing down. Once unearthed in a random low-level Greek league as a fun developmental project, Giannis has developed leaps and bounds, both physically and mentally, since arriving in the NBA. He has become a two-time MVP, an NBA Finals champion, and one of the very best players this sport has ever seen.

The "no bag" argument with Giannis is commonplace, but it's inaccurate. Of course he's going to lean on his unbridled physicality; there isn't a player in the NBA built to withstand his constant downhill attacks, much less in EuroBasket. Antetokounmpo is faster and stronger than just about everyone on the floor, but he has also compiled a nice repertoire of finishing moves. It's not all power dunks and straight-line drives. He can break out the occasional euro step, spin move or even Dirk's one-legged fade to keep the defense off balance.

Antetokounmpo's recent development as a mid-range shooter has launched him to an even higher tier of offensive stardom. Defenders can sag off all they want, but he eats up extra space with a single long stride, deploying too much force and agility for most defenders to halt his procession to the rim. He's also one of the most active and disruptive defenders there is, refusing to let a possession pass without his influence.

1. Nikola Jokic, Serbia

Nikola Jokić is the best player in the world, so there's not much debate here. While Giannis and Luka are generational talents in their own right, Jokić has elevated his performance to a higher plane. The veteran 7-footer is another prime example of winning with brain, not brawn. Jokić has plenty of strength and he's unafraid to use it, but he's also one of the slowest players on the floor at all times. He does not dominate with pure agility or explosiveness. He does not have the "tools" we might expect from a superstar of his caliber.

Instead, Jokić is always one step ahead of the opposition mentally. There are more and more playmaking centers in the NBA with each passing season, many of them attempting to riff on what Jokić has accomplished. He remains one of one, however, able to see the court like a 4-D model in his brain, delivering pinpoint passes of the most unconventional nature. It's impossible to predict when, where or how he will deliver the basketball to a wide-open teammate. All you can do is lock all windows and doors as best you can, because Jokić will exploit even the slightest lapse in coverage.

Even if a team takes away all passing lanes, Jokić will find ways to win. There's an argument to be made that he's the best scorer in the world, even if you'll find more volume from guys like Dončić or Antetokounmpo. Jokić's efficiency is beyond comparison. He has touch from the divine and he's great at disarming his defender before flowing into an unblockable fadeaway or bulldozing his way to the rim.

Watching Jokić is akin to watching a slow waltz where he is always in the lead, stringing his partner along before pulling out the rug when they least expect it.