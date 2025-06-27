Did Raptors draft picks already get Masai Ujiri fired?

Masai Ujiri’s name has been tied to the Toronto Raptors’ success for over a decade. He orchestrated the franchise’s first NBA title in 2019 and helped transform Toronto into a consistent playoff threat. Ujiri’s bold moves, like trading for Kawhi Leonard in the summer of 2018, set a new standard for the franchise. But after another disappointing season in ‘25, the Raptors fired Ujiri just one day following the draft. Did the direction of the 2025 draft finally push ownership to make a change?

Ujiri’s draft strategy often focused on long-term upside. He wasn’t afraid to swing for prospects with raw potential rather than college stars ready to contribute on day one. This year, the Raptors chose Collin Murray-Boyles in the first round. He’s a versatile forward with lots of athletic tools but a game that needs polish. Ujiri’s pattern of betting on growth over immediate impact was clear with this pick. While some see Murray-Boyles as a future star, others question if the Raptors could afford another development project after missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

Questionable franchise direction

Behind the scenes, tension grew. Toronto’s roster, hamstrung by large contracts like Brandon Ingram’s and RJ Barrett among others, leaves the team with little cap flexibility. They finished with a record of 30-52 and fans watched as former stars left with little in return. Ujiri seems to have lost his touch over the past few years and that feels like one of the straws which led to the camel’s broken back.

The timing of Ujiri’s firing, coming right after the draft, has raised eyebrows. Could it be the pick of Murray-Boyles, who is viewed as another long-term project? Maybe this clashed with ownership’s desire for a quick turnaround. Combining that with years of declining results and strained discussions about the team’s competitive window, Ujiri’s approach may no longer align with the franchise’s goals. This draft could have been his final chance, as decision-makers sought a new vision for rebuilding.

This is truly the end of an era in Toronto and the most successful one in the franchise’s history. Ujiri’s firing signals a fresh start for the Raptors, who are now searching for leadership and most likely focused on winning now. It’s hard to know whether the Raptors made the right call at this time. Whoever replaces Ujiri will have some large shoes to fill based on what he was able to accomplish during his time running the team.