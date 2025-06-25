Raptors target Noa Essengue makes it clear he's likely heading to Toronto

The Toronto Raptors occupy an inflection point in tonight's NBA Draft. Many draft experts, citing league sources, have billed this as an eight-player draft. That feels inaccurate to me, but Toronto is at the turn nonetheless. Will the Raptors try to move up, perhaps for Khaman Maluach? Might the Raptors trade back? Both are options, but right now, it feels like there is a clear target at No. 9: French 18-year-old Noa Essengue.

Essengue left his team in Germany midway through the championship series to meet with teams in the U.S. and attend the draft in Brooklyn. In a recent pre-draft media scrum, the lanky forward was asked which players he would compare himself to. The answers all share one connection: they are current or former Raptors.

Asked Noa Essengue if there are any NBA players he studies or models his game after:



“I’d say guys like Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Kawhi. They can really do everything on the court. Play defense, dribble, shooting.” pic.twitter.com/5cWSMsvftS — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) June 24, 2025

Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Kawhi Leonard. Hmmmm.

Maybe this is purely coincidental. The Raptors definitely have a type, in the draft and otherwise, and Essengue closely aligns with their front office priorities. Essengue also spoke glowingly of a meeting with the Brookyln Nets, who own the No. 8 pick, so we can't etch this in stone just yet. But right now, there's a lot of smome around Essengue and Toronto.

The murmurs around Essengue and Toronto extend well beyond an interview response. According to Yahoo's Kevin O'Connor, Essengue's first visit on North American soil was with the Raptors.

"Essengue’s first visit in North America after leaving his German team Ulm in the middle of the Finals was to Toronto," he writes. "Some league sources say he’s the most likely pick here. Other sources think the Raptors are more likely to trade down, with teams like the Thunder and Grizzlies eager to move up. If Toronto stays put, the team would be getting a high-upside project with a fluid handle, dynamic finishing package, and highly versatile defense. But his long-term upside hinges on the jumper clicking. And if it doesn’t, his defense must reach a level that prevents coaches from keeping him off the floor."

Given Toronto's obsession with length and two-way versatility, Essengue just fits. The jump shot concerns are valid, but he has improved throughout the season and his mechanics look fluid enough. Essengue is a 73.0 percent free throw shooter across two seasons with Ulm. There's some touch there.

Beyond the jumper, all the pieces fall neatly into place. At 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Essengue covers a lot of ground on defense. He's mobile enough to switch on the perimeter and long enough to smother forwards (even centers) in the paint. Essengue needs to get stronger, but he's a smart and extremely active defender for his age. Essengue won't turn 19 until December. He's the second-youngest prospect in the draft, only three days older than Cooper Flagg.

It will take time for Essengue to develop into anything resembling a regular on-ball threat, but his instincts as a cutter, offensive rebounder and connective passer should allow him to stay on the floor and render a positive impact — especially if the 3s are falling.

Essengue is the No. 4 prospect at FanSided. He represents great potential value for the Raptors.