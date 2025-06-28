Raptors UDFA signing could immediately challenge backcourt for minutes

After a 2024-25 regular season in which the Toronto Raptors went 30-52, the team is looking for help anywhere it can. In the 2025 NBA Draft, the Raptors selected South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles and Florida guard Alijah Martin. Both of those guys should contribute immediately, but the addition of an UDFA could be a sneakily good move from the front office.

Raptors sign Louisville standout Chucky Hepburn as UDFA

After the NBA Draft, the Raptors signed Louisville guard Chucky Hepburn to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent. Hepburn spent three seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers before transferring to Louisville for his senior season.

In his one season with the Cardinals, Hepburn averaged 16.4 points per game, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds. Hepburn is known as an excellent defender and was awarded the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award and first team All-ACC honors in his sole season with Louisville.

How Hepburn can help the Raptors backcourt

The Raptors haven't been to the playoffs since 2022, and their moves signal that they want to complete sooner than later. Hepburn has the potential to play valuable minutes for the Raptors and improve a backcourt that struggled to produce last season.

Outiside of Brandon Ingram, the Raptors' backcourt is very inexperienced. If Hepburn cracks the roster, he will be joining a group that features Immanuel Quickley, Jamal Shead, Gradey Dick and Ja'Kobe Walter.

Hepburn can learn from Barnes in his first year with the Raptors. A player that Hepburn will compete with for minutes next season is Jamal Shead. Last year's second-round pick by the Raptors, the former Houston guard, has shown flashes of his potential. Shead averaged 7.1 points per game, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 rebounds.

The Raptors are still expected to struggle next season, but will show encouraging signs that the rebuild is progressing. Expect Hepburn and Shead to share similar minutes as second or third options off the bench. Brandon Ingram will be the most experienced returner for the Raptors next season, and Hepburn's defensive prowess could fit nicely alongside Ingram and RJ Barrett's scoring.